Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband? 7 Things to Know About Michael Feldman

Michael Feldman Is a Corporate Consultant

Source: MEGA Michael Feldman is Savannah Guthrie's second husband.

Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, have weathered life's ups and downs together for more than a decade. While the Today co-anchor is busy in her work in the entertainment industry, Feldman soars high as a corporate consultant. He is the North American co-chairman and a founding partner of FGS Global, an international communications and consulting firm. In 2001, he co-founded the Glover Park Group, which later formed a partnership with other consulting firms to create FGS. Feldman previously worked as a consultant for Johnny Depp's legal team during the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard in 2022.

Michael Feldman Is a Former Democratic Political Aide

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie was previously married to Mark Orchard.

Before stepping into his current role, Feldman worked as a Democratic political aide for eight years. He served as senior advisor and traveling chief of staff for Vice President Al Gore, as well as one of the chief liaisons to Congress for the Bill Clinton administration.

Michael Feldman Met Savannah Guthrie at His 40th Birthday Party

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie and Mark Orchard divorced in 2009.

Feldman first met Guthrie at his 40th birthday party in 2008. The broadcaster attended the gathering with a mutual friend. "I met a man named Mike Feldman at a party, a political consultant who made me laugh. We fell in love," Guthrie recalled in a story for Guideposts magazine. The journalist was previously married to Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009.

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie Got Engaged in 2013

Source: MEGA Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie broke up on the day of their engagement.

After a few years of dating, Feldman popped the question to Guthrie during a trip to Turks and Caicos in 2013. But before she got the ring, she revealed she had called it quits with Feldman earlier that day. "It got to the point where no one thought we were ever going to get married — including us, especially including me," Guthrie recalled in an April 2019 episode of Today. "We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married or we're just going to have to love each other but let each other go." She added, "I was like, 'Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can't decide, then I think we've decided.'" Little did she know, Feldman already planned to propose to her later that evening. When he finally asked her to marry him, Guthrie said "yes" after thinking about it for "about .2 seconds."

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie Married in 2014

Source: MEGA Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie have been married for more than a decade.

In March 2014, Feldman and Guthrie exchanged vows during an intimate wedding ceremony attended by 80 to 90 guests.

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie Share 2 Children

Source: MEGA Michael Feldman is Jewish, and Savannah Guthrie is Christian.

After announcing their first pregnancy at the wedding ceremony, Feldman and Guthrie welcomed their first child, Vale, on August 13, 2014. "I have a purpose now. It's the most important job that I have ever had. And while I am new to this whole parenting thing, I promise that I will do whatever I can to protect you, nurture you, help you develop and grow into the best person you can be," the father-of-two wrote in a letter for his daughter, which Today published in November 2014. "It's a really daunting assignment, that's for sure. But I now understand why it is the toughest but most gratifying thing that I will ever do." Their second child, Charles "Charley" Max, was born on December 8, 2016.

