BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie Suffers Massive 'Hole' Wardrobe Malfunction on Live TV

Source: NBC; MEGA

Savannah Guthrie suffered a major wardrobe malfunction in pleather leggings while guest-hosting ‘Today with Jenna & Friends’ on live television.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie’s guest-hosting stint on Today with Jenna & Friends was interrupted by an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Guthrie, 53, strutted onto set in sleek Spanx pleather leggings and platform heels during the Thursday, October 23, broadcast. While co-host Jenna Bush Hager playfully called her a “hot mama,” Guthrie revealed a hole in her leggings.

Savannah Guthrie Has a Massive Hole in Her Spanx

Source: NBC

“Thank you, these shoes are…” Guthrie said before lifting her right leg. “But look, I have a big hole in my Spanx. Hole in my Spanx pleather.”

Bush Hager, 43, coined the day, “Hole in my Spanx,” joking, “It’s a metaphor for everything.”

Savannah Guthrie Laughed Off the Mishap

Source: NBC

Speaking to SiriusXM later, Guthrie laughed off the wardrobe mishap, quipping that the pleather pants would make a cameo at Bon Jovi’s tour, which was also announced on the show that day.

“Oh for sure, leath-ah, weath-ah!” Guthrie told the outlet. “Actually, it’s pleath-ah, pleath-ah weath-ah. They’re Spanx, literally, Spanx.”

Savannah Guthrie

Source: MEGA

Guthrie addressed another awkward interaction from her career earlier this week while speaking with Andy Cohen on Today. She recalled a cringeworthy 2012 moment with Khloé Kardashian, when she asked about viral rumors questioning whether the reality star's late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was her biological dad. The host explained that she had just started her on-air role and producers urged her to ask – which she did, but only at the last second.

“I asked Khloé Kardashian, like, 10 seconds before we were going to break about the rumors that her father wasn’t her father," she recounted. “I was so embarrassed.”

Guthrie recounted that Khloé handled the question gracefully, simply replying, “Ah, nothing to it.”

Khloé Kardashian Responded to Savannah Guthrie

Source: MEGA

The Good American co-founder seemingly holds no bad blood toward the Today host as she recently commented on a post rehashing the cringy incident and Savnnah's remorse.

"She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her! ❤️❤️❤️ 👑👑👑👑,” the Hulu personality wrote.

The gossip about Khloé's father's paternity stems from the fact that she doesn't resemble Robert and has a different look from the rest of her famous siblings. The rumors were ignited after the November 2011 release of mom Kris Jenner's memoir, Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian, in which the mother-of-six revealed she had an affair during her marriage to Robert.

