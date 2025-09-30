'Scared' Kate Gosselin Posts Alarming Photo of Herself From Hospital Bed as She Asks for Prayers

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin revealed she's going through a health issue in her recent upload to social media. “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow.🙏 I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate prayers!” she wrote via TikTok. “Thanks, guys😘”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin posted a photo of herself in the hospital.

She added, “Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DON'T worry about me! Please pray instead!” she said. “Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘." Gosselin also said she would update fans later when she's "able" to. “Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘,” she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin said she'll be 'fine.'

Fans immediately flocked to the star's comments section to post some uplifting messages. “You are a strong woman who can do hard things! Praying to Jesus for your comfort and healing. ✝️😇,” one commenter wrote, to which Gosselin replied, “Thank you Kel! I had to call upon that strength that I know I have deep down tonight! And I appreciate your prayers!” Another user added, “Sending love and positive energy! I hope you are okay! You are loved by so many❤.” Gosselin responded, “Awww [omg] thank you.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram Kate Gosselin has a new boyfriend.

The blonde beauty recently made headlines for confirming she has a new boyfriend during a recent TikTok Q&A. “The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes,” she said in response to a fan who asked her about her current relationship status. “I’ve been dating somebody for the past year, little over a year, maybe like 14 or 15 months," she continued. "I’m super, super happy.” Though she didn't share his name, she said it’s someone she’s “known for a really long time.” “I am really, really happy but he doesn’t really want to be on TikTok,” Kate added. “I can’t blame him really, I guess. But you perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there once in a while going forward.”

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram Kate and Jon Gosselin share eight kids.