'Scared' Kate Gosselin Posts Alarming Photo of Herself From Hospital Bed as She Asks for Prayers
Sept. 30 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Kate Gosselin revealed she's going through a health issue in her recent upload to social media.
“Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow.🙏 I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate prayers!” she wrote via TikTok. “Thanks, guys😘”
She added, “Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DON'T worry about me! Please pray instead!” she said. “Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘."
Gosselin also said she would update fans later when she's "able" to.
“Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘,” she concluded.
Fans immediately flocked to the star's comments section to post some uplifting messages.
“You are a strong woman who can do hard things! Praying to Jesus for your comfort and healing. ✝️😇,” one commenter wrote, to which Gosselin replied, “Thank you Kel! I had to call upon that strength that I know I have deep down tonight! And I appreciate your prayers!”
Another user added, “Sending love and positive energy! I hope you are okay! You are loved by so many❤.”
Gosselin responded, “Awww [omg] thank you.”
The blonde beauty recently made headlines for confirming she has a new boyfriend during a recent TikTok Q&A.
“The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes,” she said in response to a fan who asked her about her current relationship status.
“I’ve been dating somebody for the past year, little over a year, maybe like 14 or 15 months," she continued. "I’m super, super happy.”
Though she didn't share his name, she said it’s someone she’s “known for a really long time.”
“I am really, really happy but he doesn’t really want to be on TikTok,” Kate added. “I can’t blame him really, I guess. But you perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there once in a while going forward.”
However, her estranged son Collin Gosselin and ex-husband Jon Gosselin accused her of having an affair with her new boyfriend, Steve Neild, while married to Jon.
“What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!” Collin claimed on his Instagram Story.
“Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance,” he elaborated. “By the way, my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids.'"