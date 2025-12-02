or
Scarlett Johansson Admits 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Is 'Too Scary' for Her as She Fears New 'Exorcist' Role: 'I'm Such a Wimp'

Photo of Scarlett Johansson
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Scarlett Johansson revealed she's too scared to watch 'Stranger Things' Season 5.





Dec. 2 2025, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Scarlett Johansson is not a fan of horror movies.

During the Tuesday, December 2, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actress, 41, admitted she is having a hard time watching Stranger Things Season 5.

Johansson disclosed that she ceased watching the series because it got "too scary" for her.

Image of Scarlett Johansson guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Scarlett Johansson guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"I had to stop. I'm such a wimp," she revealed.

Johansson looked nervous as host Jenna Bush Hager announced she is starring in a new Exorcist film.

"I can't believe you're starring in this film. Are you sure it's a good idea?" the media personality asked.

"I don't know. We'll see," Johansson said.

"You've never been in a horror film," Bush Hager pointed out.

"I'm scared. I don't know how it's going to go. But Mike Flanagan, who's directing it, told me that this would be therapeutic for me. It would be good for me. He believes that I may be able to see it, but I won't," she explained.

Scarlett Johansson's Fear of Horror Movies

Image of Scarlett Johansson is scared of horror movies.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Scarlett Johansson is scared of horror movies.

Earlier in the conversation, the Black Widow alum reflected on her inability to screen scary films and shows.

"I am such a wimp when it comes to horror movies. I can't watch horror movie trailers. I certainly can't watch horror movies," the movie star spilled. "Reading this script, it was actually like exposure therapy, you know what I'm saying? I was so terrified reading it. It's the best genre script I've read, period. I'll never be able to see the film. It's so scary. So scary. It's terrifying. It's all of our worst nightmares."

Bush Hager asked if she thinks it will be scary being on set.

"I know that I'm going to see things that are extremely disturbing. But it's like when you're with a kid, and they get too scared, and you're like, 'No it's just pretend. It's an actor,'" she explained. "I'm going to be that kid...and then maybe I'll be okay. I don't know. Am I going to be terrified the entire time?"

Image of Scarlett Johansson will star in 'The Exorcist.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Scarlett Johansson will star in 'The Exorcist.'

The host pressed her friend for details about the film and inquired about whether she films in a "scary old house."

"You don't know anything!" Bush Hager exclaimed, frustratingly.

When Will Scarlett Johansson's 'Exorcist' Film Come Out?

Image of Scarlett Johansson stopped watching 'Stranger Things.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Scarlett Johansson stopped watching 'Stranger Things.'

Johansson confirmed they are shooting the movie soon, but a release date has not been announced yet.

Her involvement in the film was announced in late November.

"Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film," Flanagan gushed over the star.

