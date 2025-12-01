'Stranger Things' Season 5 Time Jump Explained: When Does the Netflix Series Take Place?

Stranger Things has laid the groundwork for game-changing twists in its fifth and final season.

On November 26, Volume 1 of the hit Netflix series premiered, presenting Eleven and the gang's reunion while Hawkins is placed under military quarantine.

"Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna," the official synopsis reads. "But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread."

It adds, "The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

The events in the final season, which premiered over three years after the Season 4 finale, take place on November 3, 1987. It sees Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Will and Lucas attempting to save Holly after a Demogorgon attacks and eventually kidnaps her.

After Holly reaches the Upside Down, she awakens in Vecna's world, where she discovers Max (Sadie Sink) alive but trapped. Max has been in a coma since the fourth season after Vecna "killed" her to open the fourth gate between Hawkins and the Upside Down.