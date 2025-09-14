or
Article continues below advertisement
Scarlett Johansson Reacts to Jonathan Bailey's Viral Red Carpet Kiss: 'Such a Funny, Silly Thing'

Composite Photos of Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey
Source: Mega

Scarlett Johansson called her cheeky red carpet kiss with Jonathan Bailey 'funny' and 'silly.'

Profile Image

Sept. 14 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett Johansson isn't shying away from the buzz surrounding her recent red carpet moment with Jonathan Bailey during the Jurassic World Rebirth press tour.

The duo caught the internet's attention when Bailey leaned in for a cheeky kiss on the lips, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scarlett Johansson
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson promoted her directorial debut, 'Eleanor the Great,' at TIFF.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was such a funny, silly thing," Johansson told Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival while promoting her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, alongside June Squibb.

Johansson previously described her directorial experience as "rewarding," saying she "loved all aspects of it." Johansson was drawn to the script's themes of forgiveness, empathy, and intergenerational relationships, and she said she felt a personal connection to it. She has also mentioned that she "laughed a lot on set" despite a tight schedule.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey
Source: Mega

The pair made waves for their viral kisses.

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar nominee reflected on the viral nature of their playful exchange, noting that it became quite the spectacle online.

While Johansson and husband Colin Jost have not extensively discussed the fanfare at home, she admitted, "It was on everybody else's mind."

MORE ON:
Scarlett Johansson

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Source: Mega

Colin Jost joked about the kiss, comparing it to a raptor attack in 'Jurassic Park.'

Article continues below advertisement

Observers can't help but notice the close-knit relationships among actors, not just between Johansson and Bailey, but also Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby from the Fantastic Four: First Steps promo tour.

"I think actors are just... We have such extraordinary experiences that are in extreme conditions," Johansson explained. "We live as a family for months, you know, so it really feels [like] we have a lot of love for one another."

Article continues below advertisement

Jost also humorously addressed the kiss, quipping to Entertainment Tonight, "I was like, I guess in Jurassic Park terms, the attack always comes from the raptor you never thought was there. Of all the threats out there, I wasn't thinking it was Jonathan!"

He also noted the exaggerated reactions people often have, saying, "People really blow it out of proportion if someone kisses their friend hello, it's really nuts."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scarlett Johansson
Source: Mega

Scarlett Johansson praised Jonathan Bailey as a 'lovable guy.'

Reflecting on the unexpected viral moment, Bailey shared his thoughts, stating, "I believe in being able to show the love in all different ways and if you can't kiss your friends... life is too short not to."

Johansson has praised Bailey as a "lovable guy" and has said that his enthusiasm is "very charming." She and Bailey both noted that they were tipped off by a mutual friend that they would get along, and they felt a responsibility to "get along" for their friend's sake.

