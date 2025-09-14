NEWS Scarlett Johansson Reacts to Jonathan Bailey's Viral Red Carpet Kiss: 'Such a Funny, Silly Thing' Source: Mega Scarlett Johansson called her cheeky red carpet kiss with Jonathan Bailey 'funny' and 'silly.' OK! Staff Sept. 14 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Scarlett Johansson isn't shying away from the buzz surrounding her recent red carpet moment with Jonathan Bailey during the Jurassic World Rebirth press tour. The duo caught the internet's attention when Bailey leaned in for a cheeky kiss on the lips, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Source: MEGA Scarlett Johansson promoted her directorial debut, 'Eleanor the Great,' at TIFF.

"It was such a funny, silly thing," Johansson told Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival while promoting her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, alongside June Squibb. Johansson previously described her directorial experience as "rewarding," saying she "loved all aspects of it." Johansson was drawn to the script's themes of forgiveness, empathy, and intergenerational relationships, and she said she felt a personal connection to it. She has also mentioned that she "laughed a lot on set" despite a tight schedule.

Source: Mega The pair made waves for their viral kisses.

The Oscar nominee reflected on the viral nature of their playful exchange, noting that it became quite the spectacle online. While Johansson and husband Colin Jost have not extensively discussed the fanfare at home, she admitted, "It was on everybody else's mind."

Source: Mega Colin Jost joked about the kiss, comparing it to a raptor attack in 'Jurassic Park.'

Observers can't help but notice the close-knit relationships among actors, not just between Johansson and Bailey, but also Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby from the Fantastic Four: First Steps promo tour. "I think actors are just... We have such extraordinary experiences that are in extreme conditions," Johansson explained. "We live as a family for months, you know, so it really feels [like] we have a lot of love for one another."

Jost also humorously addressed the kiss, quipping to Entertainment Tonight, "I was like, I guess in Jurassic Park terms, the attack always comes from the raptor you never thought was there. Of all the threats out there, I wasn't thinking it was Jonathan!" He also noted the exaggerated reactions people often have, saying, "People really blow it out of proportion if someone kisses their friend hello, it's really nuts."

Source: Mega Scarlett Johansson praised Jonathan Bailey as a 'lovable guy.'