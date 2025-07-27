or
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps': What to Know About the MCU Film

the fantastic four first steps marvel film mcu cast plot release date
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' launches the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six. Here's everything to know about Marvel Studios' latest release.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET



What Is 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' About?

the fantastic four first steps marvel film mcu cast plot release date
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' kicks off Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six.

The Fantastic Four is back.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the launch of Phase Six in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arriving 20 years after the 2005 film Fantastic Four hit the cinemas.

The official overview on Marvel's website reads, "Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet."



Is There a Trailer for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

the fantastic four first steps marvel film mcu cast plot release date
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Marvel Entertainment released a final trailer ahead of the film's debut.

Before the premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Entertainment shared previews, teasers and an official trailer on its YouTube channel.

It uploaded the final trailer four weeks before the highly anticipated film's arrival in theaters.



Who Is Behind 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

the fantastic four first steps marvel film mcu cast plot release date
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is the latest reboot of the 'Fantastic Four' film series.

MORE ON:
Marvel

Matt Shakman directed the 37th film in the MCU, replacing Jon Watts, who stepped away to recover from the pandemic-era shoot of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"The emotional strain of having to go through all of those COVID protocols while also trying to make something creative while also trying to make sure that your cast and crew were all safe — literally, people could've died if you did things wrong — that and the postproduction process was very difficult," Watts explained at the Mediterrane Film Festival.

He added, "When you're doing [visual effects work], there's a whole international component to it where you're using vendors from all over the world, and the supply chain had been interrupted because of COVID. It was really hard to get effects done in a traditional way."

In addition to Shakman, Eric Pearson, Cameron Squires, Ian Springer, Jeff Kaplan and Josh Friedman contributed to the film behind the scenes.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was executive produced by Tim Lewis, Grant Curtis and Louis D'Esposito.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige served as a producer, with Mitch Bell as co-producer.



Who Is in the Cast of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

the fantastic four first steps marvel film mcu cast plot release date
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' features a star-studded cast.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn star in the film as the Fantastic Four.

Additional cast members include Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and Ralph Ineson.



When Does 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Premiere in Theaters?

the fantastic four first steps marvel film mcu cast plot release date
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' held its red carpet premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.

