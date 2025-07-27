'The Fantastic Four: First Steps': What to Know About the MCU Film

Matt Shakman directed the 37th film in the MCU, replacing Jon Watts, who stepped away to recover from the pandemic-era shoot of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"The emotional strain of having to go through all of those COVID protocols while also trying to make something creative while also trying to make sure that your cast and crew were all safe — literally, people could've died if you did things wrong — that and the postproduction process was very difficult," Watts explained at the Mediterrane Film Festival.

He added, "When you're doing [visual effects work], there's a whole international component to it where you're using vendors from all over the world, and the supply chain had been interrupted because of COVID. It was really hard to get effects done in a traditional way."

In addition to Shakman, Eric Pearson, Cameron Squires, Ian Springer, Jeff Kaplan and Josh Friedman contributed to the film behind the scenes.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was executive produced by Tim Lewis, Grant Curtis and Louis D'Esposito.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige served as a producer, with Mitch Bell as co-producer.