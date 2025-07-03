Scheana Shay Makes Rare Comment About Affair With 'Undeniably Gorgeous' Eddie Cibrian: 'Didn't See a Single Red Flag'

Scheana Shay is telling all about her affair with Eddie Cibrian in her upcoming memoir.

In an excerpt from My Good Side, which releases on July 22, Shay recalled first seeing Cibrian when she worked at a members-only cigar lounge and restaurant in Los Angeles.

“If you were to ask me when I was growing up what my exact type was, to a tee it was Eddie — tall, dark, and handsome, with dimples,” she shared. “The second we made eye contact, he smiled at me with those dimples, and I melted. How could I not? He’s undeniably a gorgeous human. Our relationship wasn’t romantic from the jump, though the writing was on the wall from day one.”