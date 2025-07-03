Scheana Shay Makes Rare Comment About Affair With 'Undeniably Gorgeous' Eddie Cibrian: 'Didn't See a Single Red Flag'
Scheana Shay is telling all about her affair with Eddie Cibrian in her upcoming memoir.
In an excerpt from My Good Side, which releases on July 22, Shay recalled first seeing Cibrian when she worked at a members-only cigar lounge and restaurant in Los Angeles.
“If you were to ask me when I was growing up what my exact type was, to a tee it was Eddie — tall, dark, and handsome, with dimples,” she shared. “The second we made eye contact, he smiled at me with those dimples, and I melted. How could I not? He’s undeniably a gorgeous human. Our relationship wasn’t romantic from the jump, though the writing was on the wall from day one.”
'Our Relationship Wasn't Romantic From the Jump'
She described the actor as the “sweetest, funniest, most charismatic, consummate gentleman” she’d ever met.
“Of course, I’ve been asked a zillion times how I didn’t realize he was married,” she continued, adding she "didn't see a red flag." “Why would I have thought he was? He never wore a wedding ring, so I assumed he was single… This was pre-social media, so it wasn’t like he was posting pics of his family in matching pajamas in front of a Christmas tree.”
Their Physical Relationship Began
While she shared Cibrian was not her boyfriend, she confirmed their physical relationship began “at the end of 2006.”
“After his Tuesday night poker games, and when my shift ended, we would go out together with our friends to get drinks, and then he would come back to my house, where we would hook up,” the Vanderpump Rules alum explained. “Eddie would then go home, and I’d go back to my life for the rest of the week. In hindsight, it was pretty brazen of him to be fully out in public with a bunch of single women while his wife and child were at home.”
While she described Cibrian as how she’d “always imagined” her future husband to be, she said she was young and wanted to still be able to date other people.
She Was 'Tipped Off' He Was Married
After dating Jesse Metcalfe, she went back to hanging “regularly” with Cibrian. Though things got more serious, she shared she never went to his house, which she didn’t think “was weird” due to him “supposedly” living in Calabasas.
After someone tipped her off at the cigar lounge that Cibrian was married, Shay said she “didn’t believe it," as she was “wild" about him.
When she questioned him about his ring finger, she said he “acted like he didn’t understand what she was getting at,” so she directly asked him if he was married.
A Confrontation
“And his answer was ‘No, that’s insane. Why would you ask me that?’” she said. “It was gaslighting in its most basic form. Yet, I trusted him, so we continued hanging out.”
Cibrian was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville during his affair. Glanville confronted Shay on camera about the ordeal during a RHOBH episode in Season 3.