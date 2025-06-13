LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Reunite With His Ex Brandi Glanville for Son's Graduation Years After Messy Affair: Photos
Brandi Glanville, her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, displayed a united front to celebrate a milestone moment for the former spouses' son Jake, 18.
On Thursday, June 12, Brandi reunited with Eddie and LeAnn at Jake's high school graduation — more than a decade after the Country Comfort actor and the "I Need You" singer's affair led to his divorce from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in 2009.
Brandi Glanville and Ex Eddie Cibrian Join Forces for Son's Graduation
The trio all took to Instagram on Thursday to mark the special occasion, as Brandi — who also shares her son Mason, 22, with Eddie — shared photos from the outdoor event alongside the caption: "And just like that it’s Graduation Day!!! 🎓 so proud of you @jakecibrian ❤️."
The 52-year-old's post featured a picture of Brandi, who donned a black maxi dress, a matching hat and sandals, posing next to her youngest child.
Jake sported a blue cap and gown, as he could be seen in another clip walking to receive his diploma. Brandi also shared an image of her son standing with his friends in matching graduation attire.
In Eddie's video montage, Jake was spotted accepting his diploma and posing with loved ones. One sweet photo featured the teenager standing between his dad, 51, and stepmom, 42.
"And the Class of 2025 is off and running! Congrats my boy @jakecibrian 🎓💙," The Cave actor penned alongside the upload.
LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Stepson's Graduation
LeAnn shared the same photo of her, Eddie and Jake to her Instagram page, writing: "Class of 2025! CONGRATS to the best kid ever @jakecibrian and to the whole @agourahigh class of 2025! We love you jake!!!!! YOU DID IT!!! #classof2025 #graduation #highschoolgraduation #agourahighschool."
The "How Do I Live" singer shouted out Jake's graduating class from Agoura High School, located in Agoura Hills, Calif.
Inside Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian's Co-Parenting Dynamic
Brandi previously opened up about her co-parenting dynamic with Eddie while explaining why she'd be spending the holidays at his and LeAnn's home.
"I went over there to my ex's house [for Christmas] because of my kids," she revealed on an episode of her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast at the time. "I mean, you guys don't understand the love I have for these children. Like, I would take a bullet for them."
She asked, "What was I gonna do? Stay over here in my house, be lonely during Christmas or go be with, like, my beloved children and my in-laws who I'm obsessed with and love?"
"I can step in there and not give a f--- as long as everyone's happy and everyone's in one place and the kids are happy and we're having a good time and the food is good," she positively expressed.