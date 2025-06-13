LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Reunite With His Ex Brandi Glanville for Son's Graduation Years After Messy Affair: Photos

Brandi Glanville, her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, displayed a united front to celebrate a milestone moment for the former spouses' son Jake, 18.

On Thursday, June 12, Brandi reunited with Eddie and LeAnn at Jake's high school graduation — more than a decade after the Country Comfort actor and the "I Need You" singer's affair led to his divorce from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in 2009.