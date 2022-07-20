While appearing on a different podcast in June, Cartwright further explained the decision. “[Our son] Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home," she stated.

“I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons. But I know, like, having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about and I’m truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out," the Bravo alum noted.