'Confused' Scheana Shay Claims Tom Sandoval Gave Ex-Husband Ecstasy on Their Wedding Day

In the book, the Vanderpump Rules alum claims that her former costar Tom Sandoval gave Michael ecstasy on their big day. "Back at the casita, as Michael was doing his thing, his eyes were completely glazed over, and he was unsteady on his feet, like he was about to fall down at any moment," Scheana recalled. She describes feeling "confused" and unsure if he had been drinking.

On her wedding day, most brides dream of something borrowed and something blue — but Scheana Shay's ex-husband, Michael Shay , received an unconventional twist, according to her new memoir, My Good Side .

It wasn't until weeks later that she discovered the truth behind Michael's odd behavior. "We were at Tom's house, and he offered us these little blue pills, which he said were Ecstasy. I'd never done Ecstasy before and immediately said I wasn't interested," Scheana recalled.

Michael, appearing bewildered, responded: "Wait, that looks like the pill you gave me at the wedding. I thought it was Adderall."

They were both in shock. "Michael didn't intend to get f------ up that night. He just wanted an Adderall to stay up later," she added. "Of course, I couldn't help but wonder why Michael had to take anything at all, even Adderall."