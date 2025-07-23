'Confused' Scheana Shay Claims Tom Sandoval Gave Ex-Husband Ecstasy on Their Wedding Day
On her wedding day, most brides dream of something borrowed and something blue — but Scheana Shay's ex-husband, Michael Shay, received an unconventional twist, according to her new memoir, My Good Side.
In the book, the Vanderpump Rules alum claims that her former costar Tom Sandoval gave Michael ecstasy on their big day. "Back at the casita, as Michael was doing his thing, his eyes were completely glazed over, and he was unsteady on his feet, like he was about to fall down at any moment," Scheana recalled. She describes feeling "confused" and unsure if he had been drinking.
It wasn't until weeks later that she discovered the truth behind Michael's odd behavior. "We were at Tom's house, and he offered us these little blue pills, which he said were Ecstasy. I'd never done Ecstasy before and immediately said I wasn't interested," Scheana recalled.
Michael, appearing bewildered, responded: "Wait, that looks like the pill you gave me at the wedding. I thought it was Adderall."
They were both in shock. "Michael didn't intend to get f------ up that night. He just wanted an Adderall to stay up later," she added. "Of course, I couldn't help but wonder why Michael had to take anything at all, even Adderall."
Scheana, 40, ended her marriage to Michael in 2016. In her memoir, she attributes their breakup to various issues, including Michael's addiction to pills and an emotional affair with another woman.
Along with details about her tumultuous relationship with Michael, Scheana's book spills the tea on her impressive list of Hollywood hookups, spanning actors, boy band heartthrobs and professional athletes. "I said to myself, 'Okay Scheana, you've tried dating (or at least hanging out and hooking up with) all of these celebrities,'" she wrote.
Her roster includes Jesse Metcalfe, Eddie Cibrian, John Mayer, Shemar Moore and many more. "That's not really working out," the Vanderpump Rules star admitted.
Scheana expressed a desire to "switch things up" and find someone "who was grounded." She ultimately married her current husband, Brock Davies, but noted that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon.
“I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer," she said in an excerpt of the book.