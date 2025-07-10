'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Scheana Shay Confirms Husband Brock Davies Cheated on Her While Pregnant With Their Daughter

Davies kept the affair a secret until after they were married, only coming clean when her costar Tom Sandoval ’s affair with Raquel Leviss was outed in March 2023, becoming a national news item known as Scandoval .

“As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else,” she elaborated. “I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed.”

“I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer,” Shay, 40, wrote in an excerpt obtained by a publication from her upcoming memoir My Good Side, which arrives in bookstores July 22. "I had spent so much time fighting off my anxiety and convincing myself that just because Tom cheated on Ariana [ Madix ] didn’t mean Brock would ever cheat on me. Now, I was finding out just how wrong I was.”

"What could he possibly say?" she asked. "He’d done what he’d done, and it wasn’t going to go away or be swept under the rug. Still, I wanted details. I had to know who the woman was and why he’d so blatantly betrayed me, particularly during such a vulnerable period of my life."

“I slapped him and threw a Rubik’s cube in his direction, which he dodged,” she shared. “To this day, every time I see a Rubik’s cube it triggers me, pulling me right back to this incredibly dark moment in my life. Same goes for any mention of an F45 gym.”

Understandably, Shay revealed she was "unable" to contain her "rage" when Davies admitted to his "brief affair" with a woman at his gym in 2021.

Later that evening, Davies gave her a letter he'd written a year after the affair ended.

"He wrote the letter, which included more specifics than I ever wanted, such as how many times they’d slept together, where they’d done it, and where they hadn’t (our house)," she said. "He also pointed out that it was purely physical, never emotional, and he always used protection. Gee, thanks! He definitely wasn’t sober when he put pen to paper, so the spelling errors were rampant. I can’t explain why, but that really irritated me. Maybe because it felt like another sign of his carelessness.”

“The letter made me remember the weeks leading up to my second trimester when, like many pregnant women, I was sexually stimulated," she added. "I’ll never forget how, during that time, Brock was ‘afraid’ to have s-- with me (or he simply didn’t want to). That did a number on my anxiety, and it killed my confidence in a way I can’t even describe. His behavior now made so much more sense. Once I’d read it, that was more than enough. I told him to immediately toss it into the fire. I never wanted to set eyes on those words again.”