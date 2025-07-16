Scheana Shay Calls Out 'Gaslighter' Lisa Vanderpump for Exploiting Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian: 'She Launched Her Empire’
Scheana Shay fiercely criticized Lisa Vanderpump for using her personal struggles to build a television empire. The Vanderpump Rules alum opened up about her notorious affair with Eddie Cibrian, shedding light on how she believes Vanderpump manipulated her real-life pain for ratings.
Reflecting on her tumultuous past, Shay recalled how Vanderpump introduced her to Cibrian's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, in a 2013 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The affair, which took place in 2006, became a sensational topic fueled by Vanderpump's actions.
"She low-key used my real-life pain to launch her TV empire — and what an empire she has," Shay told Us Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, June 15.
In her forthcoming memoir, My Good Side, Shay reveals that Vanderpump was fully aware of the affair with Cibrian despite suggesting otherwise on-screen. "She gaslit me about it for a decade instead of just coming to me in the beginning. That's the thing with Lisa: She doesn't make mistakes. She makes moves and then calls them coincidences," Shay, 40, shared.
Shay's relationship with Vanderpump soured after she began to assert her independence on the show. "On Season 6 of VPR, when James Kennedy told Katie Maloney that the outfit she was wearing wasn't flattering, I got a phone call from Lisa. She didn't want to fire James, so she needed someone to stand up for him [at a staff meeting]," Shay explained. "Going back and watching, I'm getting a death stare from Lisa, like, 'When are you going to speak up? When are you going to stick to the script?'"
A representative for Vanderpump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In the same interview, Shay reflected on the stigma she faced for her past. "I'm this 'home-wrecking w----' every day in the comments. He's the one who lied. He is the one who cheated. He is the home-wrecker. I don't want to say I was innocent, but … I was lied to by a 33-year-old man when I was 21, fresh out of college," she stated.
Shay emphasized that while viewers may associate her with the scandal, they often forget the timeline. "This happened in 2006. We weren't on air until 2013. Looking back, were there red flags? Absolutely. I was leading with my heart and not my brain."
Recently, Shay made headlines again by revealing that her husband, Brock Davies, stepped out on their romance while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon. "Did I deserve for [Brock to cheat on me]? No, but I told myself that I did," she admitted.
My Good Side will hit shelves on July 22.