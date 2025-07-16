Scheana Shay Calls Out 'Gaslighter' Lisa Vanderpump for Exploiting Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian: 'She Launched Her Empire’

Scheana Shay fiercely criticized Lisa Vanderpump for using her personal struggles to build a television empire. The Vanderpump Rules alum opened up about her notorious affair with Eddie Cibrian, shedding light on how she believes Vanderpump manipulated her real-life pain for ratings.

Reflecting on her tumultuous past, Shay recalled how Vanderpump introduced her to Cibrian's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, in a 2013 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The affair, which took place in 2006, became a sensational topic fueled by Vanderpump's actions.