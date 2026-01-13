Scott Adams' Racist Rant Caused 'Dilbert' to Be Pulled 2 Years Before Comic Creator's Shocking Death

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Adams, the creator of the office humor comic strip Dilbert, has died at 68. Unfortunately, the late cartoonist's hugely popular creation was pulled from newspapers all over the country after Adams dubbed Black Americans a "hate group" in 2023. Adams' ex-wife, Shelly Miles, revealed his passing during a Tuesday, January 13, episode of his "Real Coffee with Scott Adams" podcast, during which she read a "final message" he wanted her to share with listeners.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @scottadams925/instagram 'If you are reading this, things did not go well for me,' Scott Adams wrote in a 'final message' read by his ex-wife.

"If you are reading this, things did not go well for me," it read. "I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this January 1, 2026." Miles continued: "With your permission, I’d like to explain my life. For the first part of my life, I was focused on making myself a worthy husband and parent, as I waited to find meaning. That worked, but marriages don’t always last forever, and mine eventually ended in a highly amicable way. I’m grateful for those years and for the people I came to call my family." Adams' statement went on to say that as his "marriage unwound," he sought "a new focus" and "new meaning," so he "donated" himself "to the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @scottadams925/instagram Scott Adams said he 'had an amazing life.'

"From that point on, I looked for ways I could add the most to people’s life, one way or another," he said. "That marked the start of my evolution from Dilbert cartoonist to an author of what I hoped would be useful books." The author — who succumbed to prostate cancer — discussed writing his nonfiction various books, including 2013's How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big, 2017's Win Bigly, 2019's Loserthink and 2023's Reframe Your Brain. He also talked about starting his podcast. "I had an amazing life," he wrote. "I gave it everything I had. If I got any benefits from my work, I'm asking that you pay it forward, as best as you can. That’s the legacy I want. Be useful and please know I loved you all to the very end."

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Adams' Racist Rant

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @scottadams925/instagram The author promoted segregation, claiming, 'I don't want to have anything to do with them [Black people].'

Regrettably, many who followed his career will remember him for his racist remarks. Referencing a poll's findings that 53 percent of Black Americans agreed with the statement, "It's okay to be White," while 26 percent disagreed and 21 percent said they were unsure, Adams launched into a rant during a live stream of his YouTube show. "If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people…that's a hate group," he declared. "I don't want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the h--- away from Black people…because there is no fixing this." "I'm also really sick of seeing video after video of Black Americans beating up non-Black citizens," Adams added, noting that he blames Black people for not "focusing on education."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Haven't Seen Any Disagreement'

Source: @scottadams925/instagram Newspapers stopped printing 'Dilbert' in 2023.

Papers across the nation, including The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Cleveland's The Plain Dealer and more, subsequently announced they would no longer be printing the long-running comic strip. "In light of Scott Adams' recent statements promoting segregation, The Washington Post has ceased publication of the Dilbert comic strip," a spokesperson for the publication stated at the time. According to the outlet, Adams said in a text message regarding the cancelation, "Lots of people are angry, but I haven't seen any disagreement yet, at least not from anyone who saw the context. Some questioned the poll data. That's fair."

Article continues below advertisement

'Every Day Is a Nightmare'

Source: @scottadams925/instagram 'Every day is a nightmare,' he confessed of his condition in May 2025.