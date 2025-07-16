or
Venus and Serena Williams at the Height of Racist Remarks Made by Royal Family

photo of Serena Williams, Venus Williams and King Charles
Source: mega

The Williams sisters were allegedly victims of royal racism.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

In shocking claims made by author Aatish Taseer, the royal family has allegedly made racist statements about famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Taseer, a former boyfriend of Lady Gabriella Windsor, King Charles’ second cousin, accused Lady Gabriella’s mother, Princess Michael of Kent, of naming her two black sheep after Venus and Serena.

Charles also used a derogatory word to describe his Indian friend, calling them “Sooty,” a term used to describe something that is colored black or brown.

Royal Family Faces Backlash Over Racism

image of Princess Michael of Kent owned two black sheep named 'Venus' and 'Serena.'
Source: mega

Princess Michael of Kent owned two black sheep named 'Venus' and 'Serena.'

In a new podcast episode of “Tell Me About Your Father,” Taseer discussed the controversial nature of the royal’s racism, calling the scandal “wild.”

“The upper classes live at such a tremendous remove from the country. Prince Charles has a friend called ‘Sooty,’ a close friend, and I think the Venus and Serena [story] was just part of that kind of weird air of abstraction that exists around these people, and they don’t even know how shocking or offensive that might be,” the author explained.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey Interview

image of King Charles used the derogatory term 'Sooty' to describe his Indian friend.
Source: mega

King Charles used the derogatory term 'Sooty' to describe his Indian friend.

In 2021, bombshell accusations about unnamed members of the royal family were made by Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Oprah Winfrey about concerns made by the royals regarding her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin color.

Meghan reportedly told Winfrey there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.” During the interview, Harry confirmed he was questioned about his son’s skin color but continued to leave the names of those accused out of the conversation.

Prince Harry Saddened by Royal Family's Racism

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed in 2021 that the royals were 'concerned' about their son's skin color.
Source: mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed in 2021 that the royals were 'concerned' about their son's skin color.

“For us, for this union and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity — many opportunities — for my family to show some public support,” Harry told Winfrey, referring to his multiracial wife.

“One of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, I guess, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan,” Harry added. “Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts.”

Buckingham Palace's Statement

image of Prince Harry said he was 'hurt' by how his family reacted to their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Source: mega

Prince Harry said he was 'hurt' by how his family reacted to their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After their interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement addressing the controversy. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement reads, adding, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Despite saying Meghan and Harry would “always” be part of the royal family, they were shunned when they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Although it’s been five years of silent treatment, Harry, Meghan and the royals are reportedly working to mend their feud.

