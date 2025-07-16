Venus and Serena Williams at the Height of Racist Remarks Made by Royal Family

In shocking claims made by author Aatish Taseer, the royal family has allegedly made racist statements about famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Taseer, a former boyfriend of Lady Gabriella Windsor, King Charles’ second cousin, accused Lady Gabriella’s mother, Princess Michael of Kent, of naming her two black sheep after Venus and Serena.

Charles also used a derogatory word to describe his Indian friend, calling them “Sooty,” a term used to describe something that is colored black or brown.