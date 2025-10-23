NEWS Scott Disick Cheekily Takes Aim at Kim Kardashian After Out of Touch Comment About Price of Milk Source: mega Kim Kardashian admitted to being unaware of the cost of milk. Allie Fasanella Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Scott Disick just trolled Kim Kardashian for her oblivious comments about the price of a gallon of milk. The ex-boyfriend of her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was photographed lugging around a milk carton as he went about his day in Los Angeles. He was captured golfing, shopping and lounging poolside, all with the milk in tow. Scott is mocking the Skims founder for admitting that she doesn't know how much milk costs at the latest episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. During the interview, the reality star confessed to Cooper that she doesn't "have a concept of what certain simple things cost." “You know, I’d like to know a little bit more about what a milk carton costs,” she said.

Source: mega Scott Disick also trolled Kris Jenner for her new facelift.

Scott, who is known for his irreverent sense of humor, also poked fun at Kris Jenner's facelift. He commented on a post Jenner shared to Instagram in October, writing, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a 2008 fantasy film starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett. Brad plays the title character, who ages in reverse. Kris admitted to having the procedure done in an interview with Vogue Arabia on Tuesday, August 26. "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she told the magazine. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

Kim Kardashian Was On FaceTime With Kris Jenner During Facelift

Source: mega Kris Jenner admitted to getting a new facelift this year.

The momager also revealed that Kim was "present at all times on FaceTime," while her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, was there for her mom in person. Kris will celebrate her 70th birthday in November. "I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there," she said. "I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy. My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled."

Kim Kardashian Also Opened Up About Kanye West Relationship On 'Call Her Daddy'

Source: mega Kim Kardashian got candid her relationship with Kanye West on 'Call Her Daddy.'