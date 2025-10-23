or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Scott Disick
OK LogoNEWS

Scott Disick Cheekily Takes Aim at Kim Kardashian After Out of Touch Comment About Price of Milk

image of Kim Kardashian with Scott Disick.
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian admitted to being unaware of the cost of milk.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Scott Disick just trolled Kim Kardashian for her oblivious comments about the price of a gallon of milk.

The ex-boyfriend of her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was photographed lugging around a milk carton as he went about his day in Los Angeles. He was captured golfing, shopping and lounging poolside, all with the milk in tow.

Scott is mocking the Skims founder for admitting that she doesn't know how much milk costs at the latest episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. During the interview, the reality star confessed to Cooper that she doesn't "have a concept of what certain simple things cost."

“You know, I’d like to know a little bit more about what a milk carton costs,” she said.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Scott Disick also trolled Kris Jenner for her new facelift.
Source: mega

Scott Disick also trolled Kris Jenner for her new facelift.

Scott, who is known for his irreverent sense of humor, also poked fun at Kris Jenner's facelift. He commented on a post Jenner shared to Instagram in October, writing, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a 2008 fantasy film starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett. Brad plays the title character, who ages in reverse.

Kris admitted to having the procedure done in an interview with Vogue Arabia on Tuesday, August 26.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she told the magazine. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Was On FaceTime With Kris Jenner During Facelift

MORE ON:
Scott Disick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Kris Jenner admitted to getting a new facelift this year.
Source: mega

Kris Jenner admitted to getting a new facelift this year.

The momager also revealed that Kim was "present at all times on FaceTime," while her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, was there for her mom in person.

Kris will celebrate her 70th birthday in November.

"I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there," she said. "I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy. My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled."

Kim Kardashian Also Opened Up About Kanye West Relationship On 'Call Her Daddy'

image of Kim Kardashian got candid her relationship with Kanye West on 'Call Her Daddy.'
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian got candid her relationship with Kanye West on 'Call Her Daddy.'

During her appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Kim also revealed that it's been "a couple months" since her four kids with ex-husband, Kanye West, saw their father.

"It's not easy," she told Alex. "I raise the kids full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that."

The mogul added, "I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it's time for that."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.