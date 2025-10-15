Kim Kardashian Says It’s Been 'a Couple Months' Since Her Kids Heard From Kanye West as She Admits Co-Parenting With Rapper Is 'Not Easy'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is spilling all on her co-parenting dynamic with ex-husband Kanye West. During a bombshell appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the famed reality star opened up to host Alex Cooper everything from her dating life to what it's like raising four kids with the controversial rapper. "What do you think co-parenting with Kanye West is like?" Kardashian comedically asked Cooper during the Wednesday, October 15, episode in response to a question about the "state" of her relationship with her children's father.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shares four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West.

"It's not easy," the SKIMS co-founder confessed. "I raise the kids full time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that." Kardashian noted, "I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it's time for that." The socialite said the dynamic of West as a father "goes in waves and phases," adding: "It's a lot of work."

Kim Kardashian Compares Her Co-Parenting Dynamic to Sister Khloé's

Source: Call Her Daddy Kim Kardashian made rare comments about her co-parenting dynamic with Kanye West.

Kardashian went on to compare her kids' relationship with West to the bond she had with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. She also used her sister Khloé Kardashian's co-parenting situation with ex Tristan Thompson as an example she'd like to follow. "But like I said earlier, I have the best memories and the best relationship with my dad. And even like, I love that, you know, I see Tristan puts, you know, their kids to bed every night and takes them to school every day when he's not, you know, in season. So I just welcome healthy relationships, but it's not easy," she continued.

Source: Call Her Daddy Kim Kardashian squashed claims she keeps her kids from Kanye West

Alex additionally asked when the last time her kids heard from their father was, to which she replied: "Whenever he'll call for them and ask. It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him." The popular podcast host followed up by questioning how Kim handles potential moments of "disappointment" from her four kids — North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. "They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that," Kim explained. "So we manage it really well. They love their life, their routine and their schedule. And I think my job as their mom is just to make sure that they stick to their routine and they're healthy and happy."

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

"Look, it’s not easy no matter what, co-parenting with anyone," she pointed out. "The one thing that gets me is that there's this narrative that I keep the kids." Referring to Kanye's accusations of Kim apparently not letting him see his children, The Kardashians star mentioned, "I've never once [kept them] away from him, I've never once done that."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian said she will always let her children see their father, Kanye West.