Scott Disick Sparks Mixed Reactions After Tipping $2 for $50 Starbucks Order on 'The Kardashians'

Photo of Scott Disick
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Scott Disick made an appearance on the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Scott Disick gave his two cents on the viral tipping debate during the Thursday, February 20, episode of The Kardashians.

While place a large Starbucks order, business partner Benny Luciano called out the reality star for tipping only $2 on a $50 order.

Source: mega

"You gotta do 20 percent of that. You got a $50 Starbucks and you are only tipping $2?" he asked the dad-of-three. "So they are going to be in their car and they are going to be like, ‘Look at this mother------ who just gave me two dollars.’ And they [will spit in your drink]."

"I am not tipping 20 percent," Disick, 41, replied.

Source: mega

Social media viewers had mixed reactions to Disick's decision.

The moment sparked mixed reactions on social media, as some people thought he should have given more money given his deep pockets.

"Scott has never had to work a menial job. I always tip between 25 percent to 30 percent," one person said, while another quipped, "Well with his fat bank account maybe he should invest in a top of the range coffee machine!"

On the other hand, the majority of people thought the New York native was in the right for not handing over extra money.

MORE ON:
Scott Disick

"When Americans stop tipping, then the employers will have to pay a livable wage," one person wrote online. "Why should the public be expected to pay their wages while the bosses, especially Starbucks, a billion-dollar company, take the cream?"

"Did he have to pay a delivery free? if so, I totally agree with his tip," another person said, while a third commented, "I don't blame him. He's probably disgusted with their level of greed just like me."

Source: @khloekardashian/x

The reality star is still close with the Kardashian-Jenner family despite his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick has been very candid lately, revealing on an episode of Khloé Kardashian's new podcast that he consistently talks about his past addiction struggle with son Mason Disick, 15.

Scott explained his and Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son worried he'd be "treated differently" due to his dad's struggles, but the Flip It Like Disick star clarified his views to the teenager.

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Scott Disick shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"I said … 'If I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take action. But other than that, you’re just like every other kid. You’re gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking,'" Scott spilled. "If I see a problem that might be hereditary, then I’ll jump in."

Scott's trouble with alcohol, as well as drugs and infidelity, were what led to his split from Kourtney, 45, in 2015 after nine years together.

The exes also co-parent daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, 10.

