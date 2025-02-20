Scott Disick Sparks Mixed Reactions After Tipping $2 for $50 Starbucks Order on 'The Kardashians'

Scott Disick made an appearance on the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'

While place a large Starbucks order, business partner Benny Luciano called out the reality star for tipping only $2 on a $50 order.

Scott Disick gave his two cents on the viral tipping debate during the Thursday, February 20, episode of The Kardashians.

"You gotta do 20 percent of that. You got a $50 Starbucks and you are only tipping $2?" he asked the dad-of-three . "So they are going to be in their car and they are going to be like, ‘Look at this mother------ who just gave me two dollars.’ And they [will spit in your drink]."

The moment sparked mixed reactions on social media, as some people thought he should have given more money given his deep pockets.

"Scott has never had to work a menial job. I always tip between 25 percent to 30 percent," one person said, while another quipped, "Well with his fat bank account maybe he should invest in a top of the range coffee machine!"

On the other hand, the majority of people thought the New York native was in the right for not handing over extra money.