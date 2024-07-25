Scott Disick Admits to Heavily Abusing Drugs and Alcohol for 15 Years: 'I Was Really Beating Myself Down'
Scott Disick touched on his past substance abuse issues during the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians.
On the Thursday, July 25, episode of the reality show, the dad-of-three, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner took a medical test to determine what their biological age was compared to their actual age — and Disick's results reflected his old vices.
While the Good American co-founder, 40, Kim, 43, and the momager, 68, were all biologically younger than their ages — coming in at 28, 34, and 62, respectively — the doctor told Scott, "Your biological age is the same as your calendar age. Usually what that means in your past is you probably have not focused on health as much."
"There was probably 10 to 15 years there I was..." the dad-of-three started to confess before Khloé chimed in, "Doing things he shouldn’t have been doing."
"I was going pretty heavy in the drugs," Scott shared, to which the SKIMS designer added, "Drugs and alcohol."
"Yeah, drugs and alcohol were a big, big..." he started to elaborated before Khloé jumped in again and quipped, "Strippers."
"Strippers were involved," he confessed. "[It was] 15 years of really beating myself down."
Nonetheless, Scott's results weren't actually a bad thing, as Khloé noted, "That’s fantastic because we didn’t really know where this was going to go for Scott."
Scott's addiction struggles played out on the family's old reality shows and were one of the things that led to his and Kourtney Kardashian's on-off relationship and eventual split in 2015.
When it was believed that Scott was off on a bender during a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney discussed his behavior with her sisters, telling them she didn't want their three kids "to see him like this."
"We’ve been in the same pattern for 10 years plus — if there was something I could do to help Scott help his situation or help his addiction, I would do it in a heartbeat," she insisted. "But I’ve learned it’s out of my control."
"I’m really just concerned with his health. I keep hearing that he’s out of control, people have [told] me he’s not going to make it for his birthday if he continues like this," the Poosh founder continued.
"He needs to help himself. I think people don’t bother me with any information about Scott unless it’s to the point where they really think that I need to know. It’s kind of like the same scenario, once again," Kourtney explained. "I feel helpless because I don’t always know what to do because it’s been so many years of trying. It’s just stressful because he is my kids’ father."
"I want him to be happy and healthy," concluded the reality star, "but I don’t think I need to sacrifice my own happiness."