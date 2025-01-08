or
Scott Disick Reveals He Told Son Mason, 15, He'll 'Take Action' If He Sees 'Hereditary' Alcohol Problems With Him

Split photo of Scott and Mason Disick.
Source: @khloekardashian/x;@masondisick/instagram

Scott Disick appeared on the premiere episode of Khloé Kardashian's new podcast.

By:

Jan. 8 2025, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Scott Disick has an open dialogue about the dangers of alcohol abuse with his eldest son, Mason.

On the Wednesday, January 8, premiere episode of Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonderland" podcast, Disick said he's explained to the 15-year-old "how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places."

scott disick told son mason take action hereditary alcohol problems
Source: @khloekardashian/x

Scott Disick struggled with alcohol and drug issues for years prior to his sobriety.

As Mason gets older, Disick said these talks happen "all the time." The reality star admitted the teenager was initially afraid he would be "treated differently" because his father's past experiences with alcohol, but Disick said he would only interfere if he suspected something was seriously wrong.

"I said … 'If I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take action. But other than that, you’re just like every other kid. You’re gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking,'" Disick recalled. "If I see a problem that might be hereditary, then I’ll jump in."

scott disick told son mason take action hereditary alcohol problems
Source: @masondisick/instagram

Mason Disick turned 15 years old in December 2024.

This comes several months after Disick opened up on his former struggles with alcohol during the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians.

"There was probably 10 to 15 years there I was..." the dad-of-three began, but Khloé interrupted to say, "Doing things he shouldn’t have been doing."

Scott Disick
Scott Disick

scott disick told son mason take action hereditary alcohol problems
Source: @khloekardashian/x

Khloé Kardashian's podcast 'Khloé in Wonderland' premiered on January 8.

"I was going pretty heavy in the drugs," Disick added. "Yeah, drugs and alcohol were a big, big...Strippers were involved. [It was] 15 years of really beating myself down."

The Talentless founder's drinking problems also played a key role in his and longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's 2015 breakup.

scott disick told son mason take action hereditary alcohol problems
Source: @khloekardashian/x

Scott Disick shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10.

The pair remained in each other's lives after their split to co-parent their kids — Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10 — but in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother-of-four told her sisters she didn't want their little ones to "see him like" that in the midst of his addiction.

"We’ve been in the same pattern for 10 years plus — if there was something I could do to help Scott help his situation or help his addiction, I would do it in a heartbeat," she said at the time. "But I’ve learned it’s out of my control."

"I’m really just concerned with his health," the Poosh founder continued. "He needs to help himself ... I feel helpless because I don’t always know what to do because it’s been so many years of trying. It’s just stressful because he is my kids’ father."

