Scott Disick Reveals He Told Son Mason, 15, He'll 'Take Action' If He Sees 'Hereditary' Alcohol Problems With Him

The pair remained in each other's lives after their split to co-parent their kids — Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10 — but in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother-of-four told her sisters she didn't want their little ones to "see him like" that in the midst of his addiction.

"We’ve been in the same pattern for 10 years plus — if there was something I could do to help Scott help his situation or help his addiction, I would do it in a heartbeat," she said at the time. "But I’ve learned it’s out of my control."

"I’m really just concerned with his health," the Poosh founder continued. "He needs to help himself ... I feel helpless because I don’t always know what to do because it’s been so many years of trying. It’s just stressful because he is my kids’ father."