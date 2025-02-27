Scott Disick Admits He's Not 'Embarrassed' About Using Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro After 'The Kardashians' Exposed the Product in His Fridge

After Khloé Kardashian pointed out that viewers spotted the trendy pharmaceutical compound in his fridge, Disick responded, “No! It shows the Mounjaro? Oh f--- me running!”

Clearly joking, Disick insisted he was “not embarrassed” about having used the drug to help him shed some pounds. "Everybody that's got a problem with Mounjaro can suck on my d---,” he claimed. "By the way, they can see my d--- now because, for a minute, you couldn't. It was tough living that large!"

Kardashian acknowledged he shouldn’t feel bad about it, admitting when she “was fat” she would have “drank that s---.”

“I don’t get the shame of it,” the Stronger Looks Better Naked author added. “When I was thicker, I took laxatives. I would take anything!"