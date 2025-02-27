Scott Disick Admits He's Not 'Embarrassed' About Using Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro After 'The Kardashians' Exposed the Product in His Fridge
Scott Disick finally came clean about his use of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
After Khloé Kardashian pointed out that viewers spotted the trendy pharmaceutical compound in his fridge, Disick responded, “No! It shows the Mounjaro? Oh f--- me running!”
Clearly joking, Disick insisted he was “not embarrassed” about having used the drug to help him shed some pounds. "Everybody that's got a problem with Mounjaro can suck on my d---,” he claimed. "By the way, they can see my d--- now because, for a minute, you couldn't. It was tough living that large!"
Kardashian acknowledged he shouldn’t feel bad about it, admitting when she “was fat” she would have “drank that s---.”
“I don’t get the shame of it,” the Stronger Looks Better Naked author added. “When I was thicker, I took laxatives. I would take anything!"
After a 2022 car crash, Disick was left with back pain, leading to a more sedentary lifestyle. This led to him gaining weight, which he addressed on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.
“Since then, everything has changed in my life,” he said at the time. “I haven’t been able to run around.”
He also admitted to eating a “whole box” of Hawaiian rolls each night.
"I had no idea how horrible it was," he said. "I loved them, but I didn't realize what I was doing." In addition to the rolls, Disick said he drank 20 ginger ale’s a day.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported in November, after Mason Disick caught his father allegedly overusing Mounjaro, he was able to kick the habit.
“Having Mason move in with him full-time has been a complete game changer,” an insider dished on how Scott reduced his usage of the weight-loss drug.
“It has caused him to face a level of accountability that he has never had before, and it has been an incredibly positive experience,” they added. “They are like best friends. Prior to this, Scott was struggling, but Mason calls him out.”
The source explained Scott is “trying to teach” Mason “how to be healthy and lead a healthy lifestyle," which is why he “must lead by example.” They dished his son is “incredibly smart” and at the age where he doesn’t “tolerate everything.” In order to kick Mounjaro, the insider explained Scott hired a personal chef to help him control his food intake. “He is looking good and feeling good,” they added. “Instead of having his personal chef make unhealthy foods, his chef cooks healthy dishes and Scott has gotten used to it.”