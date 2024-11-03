or
Scott Disick Ditched Weight-Loss Drugs After Son Mason, 14, 'Called Him Out' on His Unhealthy Lifestyle, Source Claims: 'He's Trying to Lead by Example'

Composite photo of Scott Disick and Mason Disick.
Source: MEGA/@masondisick/Instagram

Scott Disick has allegedly stopped taking weight-loss medication thanks to his son Mason.

By:

Nov. 3 2024, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Mason Disick is helping dad Scott Disick live a healthier lifestyle.

According to a source, ever since the 14-year-old has moved in with his father, the reality TV star, 41, has been able to kick his alleged overuse of weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

scott disick ditched weight loss drugs son mason unhealthy lifestyle
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick wants to 'teach Mason how to be healthy and lead a healthy lifestyle and must lead by example.'

About a year after Scott sparked concern for his gaunt appearance, the insider noted that Mason’s presence has allowed the Talentless founder to make a change.

“Scott had to kick the weight loss drugs and Mason was the main reason why,” the source spilled. “Having Mason move in with him full-time has been a complete game changer.”

Apparently, Mason was able to speak his mind about Scott’s extreme dieting.

“It has caused him to face a level of accountability that he has never had before, and it has been an incredibly positive experience,” they added. “They are like best friends. Prior to this, Scott was struggling, but Mason calls him out.”

scott disick ditched weight loss drugs son mason unhealthy lifestyle
Source: @masondisick/Instagram

Scott Disick shared son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott, 41 — who shares Mason, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 45 — now wants to show his kids how to live well.

“Scott is trying to teach Mason how to be healthy and lead a healthy lifestyle and must lead by example,” the source shared.

“Mason is at the age where he does not tolerate everything, and he is incredibly smart,” they pointed out.

The insider claimed Scott now has a personal chef to help control his food intake now that he has ditched the weight-loss drug.

scott disick ditched weight loss drugs son mason unhealthy lifestyle
Source: Hulu

Scott Disick was caught with Mounjaro in his fridge while filming 'The Kardashians.'

Scott Disick

“He is looking good and feeling good,” the source said. “Instead of having his personal chef make unhealthy foods, his chef cooks healthy dishes and Scott has gotten used to it.”

With his health in check, Scott is open to getting back into the dating scene.

The source noted how “confident” he’s been feeling and finding a boo is “on the table.”

As OK! previously reported, although Scott is back on track, during Season 5 of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner did not hold back while confronting Scott about how skinny he became.

scott disick ditched weight loss drugs son mason unhealthy lifestyle
Source: @masondisick/Instagram

Scott Disick has has to 'face a level of accountability that he has never had before' since Mason moved in.

"Scott, you're gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing, but like…" Khloé told the father-of-three, to which he replied, "Maybe like three more pounds."

"But honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things, what are they? Kylie loves them too she always keeps them in the car," he explained, referencing King's Hawaiian Rolls.

"I was pounding a whole box of them a night, I loved them," he added as the mother-daughter duo sat there speechless. "But I didn't realize what I was doing, and then I didn't know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda. I know, it just seemed like a soothing drink, so, [I was] going through 20 ginger [ales] a day.”

Daily Mail reported on Scott kicking his use of weight loss drugs.

