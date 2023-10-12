Scott Disick Is 'Terrible' at Intercourse After His Severe Back Pain 'Got Worse Over Time'
Scott Disick isn’t the Casanova he used to be!
On the Thursday, October 12, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex opened up about how his August 2022 car accident caused him to suffer through back pain that has only "got worse over time."
In the episode, Khloé Kardashian joined Disick at a doctor’s appointment to get his MRI results, where he discussed how things have been after the accident.
"Since then, everything has changed in my life," Scott told the medical professional. "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."
When asked what he did for fun before the incident, the father-of-three responded, "S--."
"Recreationally?" the doctor questioned, to which the reality star said, "Mhmm, but now I can't move. So, I'm terrible."
Khloé chimed in, adding, "Isn't that motivation to fix your back?"
"Get back on the wagon to f---?" Scott wondered, before teasing, "No motion for me!"
However, Khloé is seemingly dedicated to helping her good pal recover as she urged him to start physical therapy to avoid back surgery.
"Yeah, you are actually deteriorating before our eyes," she quipped. "And I'm not gonna let this happen."
"I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," the Good American co-founder shared in her confessional. "He's barely mobile and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."
"Scott maybe needs to realize these things are fixable. You can't let it get you down," she said hopefully.
Scott then agreed to try to work on his health.
“I’m happy to commit to this and then on my 40th birthday or something, maybe? Me and you?” he joked, to which Khloé replied, “You might have bumped your head as well.”
As the father-of-three geared up for recovery in this episode, in a June installment of the show, the 40-year-old discussed the accident.
"I was going up to pick [up] Mase, we were going to a movie," he explained. "I was just coming up and driving by myself, which I was like, 'Thank God,' I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not like flat curbs, they're kind of like little lips. So, the wheel kind of came into that little lip and it just grabbed it, made it like pull a little. And by the time it pulled...I smacked into a pillar."
He then shared that he and the Poosh founder’s daughter, Penelope, helped him through the tough time, saying, "Good thing I got P. She took care of me."