OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Scott Disick
OK LogoREALITY TV

Scott Disick Is 'Terrible' at Intercourse After His Severe Back Pain 'Got Worse Over Time'

scott disick
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Scott Disick isn’t the Casanova he used to be!

On the Thursday, October 12, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex opened up about how his August 2022 car accident caused him to suffer through back pain that has only "got worse over time."

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian for nine years.

In the episode, Khloé Kardashian joined Disick at a doctor’s appointment to get his MRI results, where he discussed how things have been after the accident.

"Since then, everything has changed in my life," Scott told the medical professional. "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked what he did for fun before the incident, the father-of-three responded, "S--."

"Recreationally?" the doctor questioned, to which the reality star said, "Mhmm, but now I can't move. So, I'm terrible."

scott disick
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé chimed in, adding, "Isn't that motivation to fix your back?"

"Get back on the wagon to f---?" Scott wondered, before teasing, "No motion for me!"

However, Khloé is seemingly dedicated to helping her good pal recover as she urged him to start physical therapy to avoid back surgery.

"Yeah, you are actually deteriorating before our eyes," she quipped. "And I'm not gonna let this happen."

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick
Source: MEGA

In 2022, Scott Disick was in a car accident.

MORE ON:
Scott Disick

"I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," the Good American co-founder shared in her confessional. "He's barely mobile and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."

"Scott maybe needs to realize these things are fixable. You can't let it get you down," she said hopefully.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott then agreed to try to work on his health.

“I’m happy to commit to this and then on my 40th birthday or something, maybe? Me and you?” he joked, to which Khloé replied, “You might have bumped your head as well.”

khloe kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian attended Scott Disick's doctor's appointment.

Article continues below advertisement

As the father-of-three geared up for recovery in this episode, in a June installment of the show, the 40-year-old discussed the accident.

"I was going up to pick [up] Mase, we were going to a movie," he explained. "I was just coming up and driving by myself, which I was like, 'Thank God,' I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not like flat curbs, they're kind of like little lips. So, the wheel kind of came into that little lip and it just grabbed it, made it like pull a little. And by the time it pulled...I smacked into a pillar."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

He then shared that he and the Poosh founder’s daughter, Penelope, helped him through the tough time, saying, "Good thing I got P. She took care of me."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.