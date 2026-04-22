Single Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows After Flashing Watch With Racy NSFW Message
April 22 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Scott Disick had fans doing a double-take after posting a seriously raunchy message.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, shared a photo of a vintage Richard Mille watch via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 21. Instead of simply just telling the time, the watch's analog display featured an explicit NSFW message that read, "I'D LOVE TO CARESS YOUR P----."
Scott Disick Shared NSFW Message
"Clean living," he captioned the upload.
Though Disick didn't follow up the NSFW post with any further comment, he recently made headlines for flaunting his recent weight loss in a collaboration involving a GLP-1 medication.
"When it comes to my health, I like things done right," he captioned an Instagram upload on April 10. "That’s why I use @omzo.us #omzopartner."
In the photo, the reality TV star showed off a noticeably sharper jawline while seated beside GLP-1 injectables, dressed casually in a cream-colored crewneck and black cargo pants.
Scott Disick's GLP-1 Use Was Discovered During an Episode of 'The Kardashians'
"The Lord!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Khloé Kardashian supported the entrepreneur in the comments section, while another user added, "Love Scott! I hope he's healthy."
Disick's use of GLP-1 medication was unexpectedly revealed during a February 2025 episode of The Kardashians, when eagle-eyed fans noticed Mounjaro – a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and manage weight loss – in the top section of his refrigerator.
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Fans Noticed Mounjaro in Scott Disick's Fridge
Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were the ones to let him know about the reality TV blunder.
“Did you see from the show?” the Good American founder said during a FaceTime call. “Did you see what’s in your fridge?”
Scott Disick Opened Up About Weight Gain Following His 2022 Car Accident
Though Disick was confused at first, it eventually clicked what she was referring to.
"It shows the Mounjaro? You’re lying," he told her. "By the way, I'm not embarrassed I took it."
He added, "Everyone who has a problem with Mounjaro can suck my d---. And by the way, they can see it now because for a minute, you couldn’t!” Kardashian joked he should do what everyone else does and "hide" his drugs.
Disick previously opened up about the extra pounds he put on following an August 2022 car accident that left him "barely mobile."
“Since the car accident, everything has changed. I haven’t been able to run around, I’ve gained weight," he told the Hulu personality at the time.