Scott Disick's Weight-Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos
2020
Scott Disick looked fit and lean during a beach getaway with Kourtney Kardashian, North West and Saint West.
2021
During the grand opening of the New Sugar Factory in Las Vegas, Scott posed for the cameras and showed off his buffed physique.
2022
The father-of-three spent time with his children in Miami, where he wore a black T-shirt.
A few months later, Scott was involved in a car accident when his Lamborghini flipped on its side while driving in Calabasas. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department later determined the cause of the accident.
"Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the driver, Scott Disick who was the sole occupant of the vehicle," the department said in a statement. "It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment."
In an episode of The Kardashians, he revealed the health issues he had been enduring while speaking to Kendall Jenner. Aside from the single-car crash, a dirt bike accident reportedly took a toll on his lingering pain.
"Did you know that I might have to get back surgery from the car accident I was in?" he asked. "My back sucks. I was with [my son] Mason and we were out on the little dirt bikes. He was asking me to teach him how to wheelie, so I fell backwards right onto my tailbone. Now I have dual back problems."
He continued, "So I was going to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself. I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar."
Scott said he was left strapped in and hanging before trying to get out of his car via the sunroof.
May 2023
Scott was spotted visiting Polacheck's Jewelry Store in Calabasas nearly a year after the incident.
He disclosed on the hit Hulu reality series how the accident affected his body and made him put on some pounds.
"Since the car accident, everything has changed. I haven't been able to run around, I've gained weight," Scott added.
August 2023
- Weight-Loss Secrets Revealed? 'The Kardashians' Fans Spot Mounjaro in Scott Disick's Refrigerator in Season 5 Premiere
- Kris Jenner Addresses Scott Disick's Weight Loss on 'The Kardashians'
- Scott Disick Looks Healthy in New Photo After His Shockingly Gaunt Appearance Reportedly Prompted Him to Quit Ozempic
While struggling due to the effects of the crash, Scott decided to spend quality time with his children, Penelope and Mason Disick. He shared a selfie featuring his daughter on what seemed to be an airplane.
January 2024
Fans noticed his weight-loss months after the crash's first anniversary.
"While some of his friends say he put in the hard work by exercising and changing his diet, others say he jumped on the Hollywood Ozempic bandwagon. Either way, he looks good," a source told Life & Style.
February 2024
Scott looked gaunt, as seen in a video on social media.
March 2024
Months after debuting his slim appearance and sparking Ozempic use rumors, Scott seemingly regained some of the weight he lost.
May 2024
Scott looked healthier when he uploaded another Instagram photo while relaxing on a balcony.
"Lounging and living with my new ap [sic] thanks to @musiccitytimepieces," he captioned the post.
While he never addressed the buzz about his weight-loss tactics, fans recently spotted Mounjaro in his refrigerator on the premiere of The Kardashians.
"There you are. Wow! Somebody's lost a lot of weight," Kris Jenner told Scott, adding, "You look great."
"Scott looks great. And I know that he's really struggled the last year or so," the momager added in the confessional.