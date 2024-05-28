Scott Disick's Weight-Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos

The father-of-three spent time with his children in Miami, where he wore a black T-shirt.

A few months later, Scott was involved in a car accident when his Lamborghini flipped on its side while driving in Calabasas. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department later determined the cause of the accident.

"Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the driver, Scott Disick who was the sole occupant of the vehicle," the department said in a statement. "It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment."

In an episode of The Kardashians, he revealed the health issues he had been enduring while speaking to Kendall Jenner. Aside from the single-car crash, a dirt bike accident reportedly took a toll on his lingering pain.

"Did you know that I might have to get back surgery from the car accident I was in?" he asked. "My back sucks. I was with [my son] Mason and we were out on the little dirt bikes. He was asking me to teach him how to wheelie, so I fell backwards right onto my tailbone. Now I have dual back problems."

He continued, "So I was going to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself. I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar."

Scott said he was left strapped in and hanging before trying to get out of his car via the sunroof.