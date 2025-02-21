Scott Disick's Rumored Ex Holly Scarfone Alleges He Body-Shamed Her and Tried to 'Mold Her' in Shocking Text Messages
Scott Disick’s rumored ex Holly Scarfone shared alleged screenshots of body-shaming texts he may have fired off to her.
The Too Hot to Handle star spoke out on her “Suite N’ Salty” podcast to discuss someone she nicknamed “Rot Snisnick,” which rhymes with her rumored ex’s name. She also mentioned a Daily Mail headline from 2022, entitled, “Scott Disick's Kylie look-alike ex Holly Scarfone stumbles out of Stassie K's birthday party attended by the Jenners, Tyga and Khloé's love rat ex Tristan.”
Scarfone specifically mentioned she was constantly referred to as a “look-alike” to one of her ex’s “sister-in-laws” during their time together. “I genuinely was so naive to the fact that I thought I had a genuine connection with this person, and I thought they were so misunderstood,” she explained.
As she continued discussing this mystery person, she mentioned she was “pressured to get [plastic] surgery” by them. She then went on to share alleged text messages, which included screenshots.
“I felt pretty secure in myself, like, I felt good in myself, but then this older gentleman said to me…I remember sending him a Happy Easter text, and he goes, ‘Oh, can we get that b--- job we were talking about?’” she dished. “And, like, ‘Why don’t you just take some of that fat and throw it in the back?’”
In one of the screenshots, the contact is clearly listed as “SD” — the initials of Disick — and he allegedly told her to “tighten the body throw the fat in the back," noting this would make her “look insane.”
“I feel like he was trying to mold me into…a template,” she confessed. “Perhaps this is something that runs in his family and is a common theme, and that’s OK, but…I struggled for such a long time.”
People immediately flooded her comments section, saying they were sure it was Disick she was referring to. “It’s 100% Scott,” one person wrote. “Look at the initials at the top of the text.”
Another person mentioned the caption on Scarfone’s TikTok post — “Why you should never publicly date a 39 yr old at 23. Full trauma dump in bio” — was definitely aimed at Disick, as he’s “known” for dating younger women. “Immediately googled after seeing the INTIALS & they actually dated for a short while!” they added. “The tea is piping hot.”
Disick and Scarfone were rumored to be an item back in 2022. He was in his late 30s, while she was 23 when they were allegedly together.