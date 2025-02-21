Scott Disick's Rumored Ex Holly Scarfone Alleges He Body-Shamed Her and Tried to 'Mold Her' in Shocking Text Messages

Scott Disick ’s rumored ex Holly Scarfone shared alleged screenshots of body-shaming texts he may have fired off to her.

Scarfone specifically mentioned she was constantly referred to as a “look-alike” to one of her ex’s “sister-in-laws” during their time together. “I genuinely was so naive to the fact that I thought I had a genuine connection with this person, and I thought they were so misunderstood,” she explained.

The Too Hot to Handle star spoke out on her “Suite N’ Salty” podcast to discuss someone she nicknamed “Rot Snisnick,” which rhymes with her rumored ex’s name. She also mentioned a Daily Mail headline from 2022, entitled, “Scott Disick's Kylie look-alike ex Holly Scarfone stumbles out of Stassie K ' s birthday party attended by the Jenners, Tyga and Khloé 's love rat ex Tristan .”

As she continued discussing this mystery person, she mentioned she was “pressured to get [plastic] surgery” by them. She then went on to share alleged text messages, which included screenshots.

“I felt pretty secure in myself, like, I felt good in myself, but then this older gentleman said to me…I remember sending him a Happy Easter text, and he goes, ‘Oh, can we get that b--- job we were talking about?’” she dished. “And, like, ‘Why don’t you just take some of that fat and throw it in the back?’”

In one of the screenshots, the contact is clearly listed as “SD” — the initials of Disick — and he allegedly told her to “tighten the body throw the fat in the back," noting this would make her “look insane.”