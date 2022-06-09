'Too Hot To Handle' Star Holly Scarfone Fuels Scott Disick Romance Rumors With Cheeky Comment

This is not the first time the two have sent the rumor mill into overdrive. On May 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, left quite a telling comment under the brunette beauty's Instagram photo of herself modeling a Talentless bodysuit. “Oh lord she’s @talentless," Scarfone captioned the photo while tagging the father-of-three.

“I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended,” Disick flirtatiously wrote under the sultry snap. Things got even more interesting when Scarfone replied back to the New York native adding, “@letthelordbewithyou see you soon 👀."