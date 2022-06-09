'Too Hot To Handle' Star Holly Scarfone Fuels Scott Disick Romance Rumors With Cheeky Comment
Does Scott Disick already have a new woman in his life? Following his recent split from girlfriend of two months, Rebecca Donaldson, Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone left a very interesting comment under the Flip It Like Disick star's latest snap of son Mason.
"Dream big my little man. ❤️" Disick wrote on Thursday, June 9, alongside a sweet pic posted to Instagram of his sleepy eldest child. Scarfone, 23, took to the comment section to cheekily add, "like father like son."
This is not the first time the two have sent the rumor mill into overdrive. On May 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, left quite a telling comment under the brunette beauty's Instagram photo of herself modeling a Talentless bodysuit. “Oh lord she’s @talentless," Scarfone captioned the photo while tagging the father-of-three.
“I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended,” Disick flirtatiously wrote under the sultry snap. Things got even more interesting when Scarfone replied back to the New York native adding, “@letthelordbewithyou see you soon 👀."
As OK! previously reported, Disick is licking his wounds after the Scottish model, 27, called time out on their short-lived relationship. "Scott and Rebecca are done, and Rebecca was the one to end it," an insider revealed of the former couple.
"There are no hard feelings or drama, and it did not end in a bad way," a source revealed. “Rebecca told Scott that he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney [Kardashian] and that she needed to move on. Getting caught up in his world was not what she wanted."
However, Disick was not caught off guard by Donaldson's honesty at all. "Scott understood where she was coming from and he respects her for being honest with him," the insider spilled.
Despite his left over feelings for the mother of his children, who recently wed Travis Barker in a romantic Italian ceremony, pals are urging the self proclaimed Lord to put his focus into moving on. “All of his friends did like Rebecca because she was different than his usual type. But everyone thinks that Scott should just be single now for a while to figure out who he is. That would be really good for him at this moment," the source concluded.