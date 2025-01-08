Scott Disick Admits He Would Get Back With His Much Younger Ex 'Once They're Older' and Have Learned Some 'Life Lessons'

"I don’t think I was guarded in my last relationship. I don’t think that was the problem. That’s not a huge thing I think about," Disick, 41, spilled. "I’ve only been in a few relationships but my last one I trusted the girl I was with very much, I told her everything I felt in the world, and it was a totally, good fun thing. "

The New York native, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 45, may have been referring to model Rebecca Donaldson — whom he briefly dated for a few months in 2022 — or Amelia Gray Hamlin, 23, whom he was with for around a year from 2020 to 2021.