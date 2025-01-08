Scott Disick Admits He Would Get Back With His Much Younger Ex 'Once They're Older' and Have Learned Some 'Life Lessons'
Scott Disick got candid like never before while appearing on the very first episode of Khloé Kardashian's new podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land."
The father-of-three didn't hold back when discussing his infamous love life, though he refrained from naming the woman he was talking about when detailing his most recent romance.
"I don’t think I was guarded in my last relationship. I don’t think that was the problem. That’s not a huge thing I think about," Disick, 41, spilled. "I’ve only been in a few relationships but my last one I trusted the girl I was with very much, I told her everything I felt in the world, and it was a totally, good fun thing. "
The New York native, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 45, may have been referring to model Rebecca Donaldson — whom he briefly dated for a few months in 2022 — or Amelia Gray Hamlin, 23, whom he was with for around a year from 2020 to 2021.
"My last relationship was good, but we were in different places in different times in our lives," he explained. "We know I tend to date a little younger than I should."
"Maybe I will get back with her when she gets older. That would be easy. Let them go, and if they come back, it’s meant to be," Scott noted. "They needed some time. It’s kind of great because it gives me time to be with my kids. You’ve got some life lessons in you."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Flip It Like Disick star — who was on and off with Kourtney from 2006 to 2015 — has also dated Sofia Richie, 26, and Bella Thorne, 27.
The Talentless founder also touched on his current dating life, admitting meeting a potential partner comes second to parenting.
"I kind of told [my kids] — they like me to be with somebody, I think. They do voice to me they want me to be with someone," Scott revealed. "I say, until I find the right person, I don’t really want to bring another person around unless it’s the end all be all person because I don’t want them to get attached to somebody else."
While the star acknowledged he has to get out there to meet someone, he would rather delay dating until his kids are grown up.
"They’re all getting older and it’s not that much longer until they are of age, so for the next 5, 6, 7 years, if my attention is all on them, I have the rest of my life to be a single guy," he explained. "If I was with someone, I would still be a good dad but I would have someone I'm putting on a pedestal near them."