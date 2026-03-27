Scott Disick's Son Reign Gets Compared to Justin Bieber in New Photo as Reality Star Calls 11-Year-Old a 'Fine Young Gentleman'

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Disick shared a rare snap of his youngest child via social media — though fans thought the tot was the spitting image of Justin Bieber! On Thursday, March 26, the reality star uploaded a new photo of his and Kourtney Kardashian's 11-year-old son, Reign Disick, as they appeared to be dining outdoors on a patio overlooking the California ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

Reign Disick Gets Compared to Justin Bieber

Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram Scott Disick called 11-year-old son Reign 'a fine young gentleman.'

The preteen looked at the camera while holding a cell phone in the photo, which the dad-of-three captioned, "Now that’s a fine young gentleman." Khloé Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq commented on the post, "Absolutely," while Reign's grandma, Kris Jenner, gave it a "like." Numerous Instagram followers pointed out the similarities between the "Baby" singer and the tot, with one joking, "Justin Bieber’s kid looks great." "He is Justin’s mini me!!" another person declared, while a third commented, "Little Bieber ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Date?

Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram Many social media users think Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son looks like Justin Bieber.

Scott and Kourtney also share son Mason, 16, and daughter Penelope, 13. Aside from Reign looking similar to Justin, the Poosh founder actually had a brief fling with the pop star from 2015 to 2016. "They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A.," a source spilled to People years ago. "He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Are 14 Years Apart

Source: @lilbieber/instagram The singer and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly had a fling from 2015 to 2016.

Kourtney was even seen supporting the musician at one of his concerts during his Purpose World Tour, and he also shared a selfie when they went to a theme park together for Halloween in 2015. Though the stars have a 14-year age gap, the insider said the Canadian star thought it was "cool that she is older and hot"

Reign Disick Shuts Down Gossip About His Paternity

Source: mega In 2025, Reign Disick denied rumors that Justin Bieber is his real father.