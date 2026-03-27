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Scott Disick's Son Reign Gets Compared to Justin Bieber in New Photo as Reality Star Calls 11-Year-Old a 'Fine Young Gentleman'

Composite photo of Scott Disick, Reign Disick and Justin Bieber
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram;mega

Scott Disick co-parents his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

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March 27 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Scott Disick shared a rare snap of his youngest child via social media — though fans thought the tot was the spitting image of Justin Bieber!

On Thursday, March 26, the reality star uploaded a new photo of his and Kourtney Kardashian's 11-year-old son, Reign Disick, as they appeared to be dining outdoors on a patio overlooking the California ocean.

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Reign Disick Gets Compared to Justin Bieber

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Photo of Scott Disick called 11-year-old son Reign 'a fine young gentleman.'
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Scott Disick called 11-year-old son Reign 'a fine young gentleman.'

The preteen looked at the camera while holding a cell phone in the photo, which the dad-of-three captioned, "Now that’s a fine young gentleman."

Khloé Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq commented on the post, "Absolutely," while Reign's grandma, Kris Jenner, gave it a "like."

Numerous Instagram followers pointed out the similarities between the "Baby" singer and the tot, with one joking, "Justin Bieber’s kid looks great."

"He is Justin’s mini me!!" another person declared, while a third commented, "Little Bieber ❤️."

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Did Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Date?

Photo of Many social media users think Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son looks like Justin Bieber.
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Many social media users think Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son looks like Justin Bieber.

Scott and Kourtney also share son Mason, 16, and daughter Penelope, 13.

Aside from Reign looking similar to Justin, the Poosh founder actually had a brief fling with the pop star from 2015 to 2016.

"They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A.," a source spilled to People years ago. "He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out."

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Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Are 14 Years Apart

Photo of The singer and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly had a fling from 2015 to 2016.
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

The singer and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly had a fling from 2015 to 2016.

Kourtney was even seen supporting the musician at one of his concerts during his Purpose World Tour, and he also shared a selfie when they went to a theme park together for Halloween in 2015.

Though the stars have a 14-year age gap, the insider said the Canadian star thought it was "cool that she is older and hot"

Reign Disick Shuts Down Gossip About His Paternity

Photo of In 2025, Reign Disick denied rumors that Justin Bieber is his real father.
Source: mega

In 2025, Reign Disick denied rumors that Justin Bieber is his real father.

Reign addressed the paternity speculation when he appeared in stepsister Alabama Barker's TikTok livestream in March 2025.

"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad," he clarified. "I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that."

(Reign was born in 2014, so Justin would have actually been 20.)

Kourtney and Scott were in an on-off romance from 2006 to 2015. She went on to marry Travis Barker in 2022, and they welcomed son Rocky, 2, in 2023.

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