Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Shuts Down Rumors About Being Justin Bieber's Son: 'I Don't Think My Mom Would Do That'
Reign Disick is setting the record straight.
The 10-year-old son of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian joined an Instagram Live to shut down rumors about him being pop star Justin Bieber's son.
"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad," he said on the Live with stepsister Alabama Barker's boyfriend, Scooter Jackson.
"I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that," the child added.
Kourtney, 45, and Justin, 31, reportedly dated back in 2016, where she was spotted during the Los Angeles leg of his Purpose World Tour.
In 2015, they were first seen leaving The Nice Guy, a West Hollywood restaurant, together in his car. The same month, they attended Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights hand-in-hand and posed for an Instagram selfie to memorialize the evening.
"They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A.," a source told People at the time. "He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out."
Despite the 14-year age gap, the source previously revealed Justin thought it was "cool that she is older and hot" and that she was easygoing and fun to be around.
Kourtney's young son quickly shut down any paternal rumors, shaking his head in disgust.
The eldest Kardashian sister shares three children with ex Scott: Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign. She also has a 16-month-old son, Rocky, with her current husband, Travis Barker.
Mason was at the center of rumors recently as well. Some social media accounts claiming to be his private or "finsta" accounts wrote that he fathered a daughter. Kourtney, who hardly ever addresses public gossip, took to Instagram to shut down the online conversation.
"I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true," she wrote in a March 2 Instagram Story. "They are not. Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE."
She implored users to respect her family's privacy and "stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies," especially about a minor.