Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Shuts Down Rumors About Being Justin Bieber's Son: 'I Don't Think My Mom Would Do That'

Kourtney, 45, and Justin, 31, reportedly dated back in 2016, where she was spotted during the Los Angeles leg of his Purpose World Tour.

In 2015, they were first seen leaving The Nice Guy, a West Hollywood restaurant, together in his car. The same month, they attended Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights hand-in-hand and posed for an Instagram selfie to memorialize the evening.

"They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A.," a source told People at the time. "He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out."

Despite the 14-year age gap, the source previously revealed Justin thought it was "cool that she is older and hot" and that she was easygoing and fun to be around.