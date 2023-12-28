Scott Disick Spotted on Steamy Outing in St. Barts With Former Flame Chloe Bartoli 17 Years After Pair Called It Quits
Scott Disick was spotted soaking up the sun with ex Chloe Bartoli!
The pair, who originally dated 17 years ago before Disick got serious with Kourtney Kardashian, were seen together in St. Barts on Wednesday, December 27.
The duo was all smiles as they took a dip in the bright blue ocean. Disick sported some dark green swim trunks, a gold chain and some black shades, while Bartoli stepped out in a skimpy pink and black striped bikini and some brown thick sunglasses.
Disick and the celebrity stylist dated in 2006, before the reality TV star and Kardashian had their three kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. The 40-year-old and Bartoli were also seen together in 2015 following Disick and the Poosh founder’s split.
Bartoli is not a stranger to dating those in the spotlight, as she was also romantically linked to actor Jared Leto.
As OK! previously reported, Bartoli seems to have a type, as back in November fans claimed Leto and Disick are uncanny look-alikes.
"I saw a TikTok where a girl was convinced that you and Scott Disick are twins. And people were like, I think this is real because you guys look identical," an interviewer told Leto at the time.
"Wow. Really? Lucky me," Leto said of resembling the father-of-three. "Thank you."
However, the 52-year-old wasn’t sure if he sees it, saying, "I don't know. It's hard when you look at yourself."
"But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes. You know, if there's someone like, 'Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,' you actually might be related somehow," he stated. "So that would be nice, because then I would have a rich relative. Because he's very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice."
Since the pair have such a similar look, fans have a Reddit thread dedicated to the subject.
"Those are two different people??" one user penned, while a second said, "They look like brothers in the way Owen and Luke Wilson look alike."
"Have they ever been in a room together or are they actually the same person?" a third person joked, while another added, "Holy cow, that first picture especially looks just like him! Even their nose and ears are incredibly similar!"
However, in recent years Disick’s appearance has changed a bit, after a 2022 car accident caused damage to his back, leading him to be less active.
"Since then, everything has changed in my life," he said of the incident on an episode of The Kardashians. "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."
"You are actually deteriorating before our eyes," Khloé Kardashian, 39, told him, encouraging him to attend physical therapy sessions.
TMZ reported on Disick and Bartoli's outing.