Scott Disick Spotted on Steamy Outing in St. Barts With Former Flame Chloe Bartoli 17 Years After Pair Called It Quits

The duo was all smiles as they took a dip in the bright blue ocean. Disick sported some dark green swim trunks, a gold chain and some black shades, while Bartoli stepped out in a skimpy pink and black striped bikini and some brown thick sunglasses.

Disick and the celebrity stylist dated in 2006, before the reality TV star and Kardashian had their three kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. The 40-year-old and Bartoli were also seen together in 2015 following Disick and the Poosh founder’s split.