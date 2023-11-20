Jared Leto Responds to Those Who Think He Looks 'Identical' to Scott Disick
Long lost cousins?
Jared Leto has finally been made aware of fans' theories that he and lookalike Scott Disick are related.
"I saw a TikTok where a girl was convinced that you and Scott Disick are twins. And people were like, I think this is real because you guys look identical," an interviewer told the actor, 51.
"Wow. Really? Lucky me," Leto said of resembling the 40-year-old reality star. "Thank you."
When asked if he agrees, the Oscar winner replied, "I don't know. It's hard when you look at yourself."
"But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes. You know, if there's someone like, 'Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,' you actually might be related somehow," he noted. "So that would be nice, because then I would have a rich relative. Because he's very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice."
Meanwhile, the Morbius star's estimated net worth stands at $90 million, while the dad-of-three's is half that at $45 million.
The suggestion has been a hot topic for pop culture fans for years — in fact, there's even a thread about it on Reddit.
"Those are two different people??" one person asked, while a second said, "They look like brothers in the way Owen and Luke Wilson look a like."
"Have they ever been in a room together, or are they actually the same person?" a third person quipped, while another wrote, "Holy cow, that first picture especially looks just like him! Even their nose and ears are incredibly similar!"
However, Disick has looked a little different from his usual self lately, as his 2022 car accident did serious damage to his back, causing him to become less active.
"Since then, everything has changed in my life," the reality star said on a recent episode of The Kardashians. "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."
"You are actually deteriorating before our eyes," Khloé Kardashian, 39, told him, encouraging the New York native to go to physical therapy.
"I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," the Good American co-founder shared in a confessional scene. "He's barely mobile and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good. Scott maybe needs to realize these things are fixable. You can't let it get you down."
Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner, 68, were also trying to help Disick get back into the dating game.
His daughter, Penelope Disick, 11, requested that he dates someone older than what he's used to, as his most of his exes are in their the 20s.
The tot also said his future girlfriend should have a "good personality ... She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also."
Leto was last linked to model Thet Thinn.