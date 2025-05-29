Scott Disick Under Fire for Allowing Son Reign, 10, to Give the Middle Finger in Video: 'So Disrespectful'

On the night of Wednesday, May 28, the reality star uploaded a clip to his Instagram Story to promote a shiny new watch he was wearing, but his 10-year-old was subtly giving the finger as his dad talked.

"Hey, what's up guys? Happy Memorial Day weekend. It's my birthday actually, so I've picked up a new little toy from Watch Your Wrist," the father-of-three, 42, shared as he sat on a boat with his youngest kid. "Great time to buy. 5711, Perfect watch for every day. It's a Nautilus, so it's very much supposed to be outside on the water on the boat, so get yours now."

In the footage, Scott had his arm around Reign, who at first had the middle finger slightly hidden, placing it near his feet and in a shadow. However, he eventually moved his hand up closer to his knee and smirked as he maintained the gesture.