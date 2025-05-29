or
Scott Disick Under Fire for Allowing Son Reign, 10, to Give the Middle Finger in Video: 'So Disrespectful'

Picture of Scott Disick and a photo of Scott Disick with Reign Disick
Source: mega;@letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Reign Disick put his mischievous streak on full display.

By:

May 29 2025, Updated 5:42 p.m. ET

Scott Disick is being criticized for posting a video in which his youngest son, Reign Disick, was flipping the bird.

On the night of Wednesday, May 28, the reality star uploaded a clip to his Instagram Story to promote a shiny new watch he was wearing, but his 10-year-old was subtly giving the finger as his dad talked.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Gives the Finger

scott disick under fire allowing son reign give middle finger video
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Scott Disick's son Reign smirked as he held up the middle finger in an Instagram Story video.

"Hey, what's up guys? Happy Memorial Day weekend. It's my birthday actually, so I've picked up a new little toy from Watch Your Wrist," the father-of-three, 42, shared as he sat on a boat with his youngest kid. "Great time to buy. 5711, Perfect watch for every day. It's a Nautilus, so it's very much supposed to be outside on the water on the boat, so get yours now."

In the footage, Scott had his arm around Reign, who at first had the middle finger slightly hidden, placing it near his feet and in a shadow. However, he eventually moved his hand up closer to his knee and smirked as he maintained the gesture.

Fans Found Reign's Behavior 'Disrespectful'

scott disick under fire allowing son reign give middle finger video
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Social media users criticized the 10-year-old's behavior.

While some people thought it was funny, others blasted Scott and his baby mama, ex Kourtney Kardashian, 46, for their child's behavior.

"Just saw the promo video today Scott posted while on the water and the lil boy Reign was giving the middle finger, again the entire video. He is too young to be so openly disrespectful," one person commented on a close-up Instagram post of his new watch. "Pray this gets addressed by his parents / family and he comprehends before it's too late."

"Your kid over there flipping off under his leg on the boat. Disgusting," another person complained, while a third called Reign "spoiled."

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Co-Parent 3 Kids

scott disick under fire allowing son reign give middle finger video
Source: mega

Reign shot down rumors that Justin Bieber is his biological father.

The Flip It Like Disick star and Kourtney also share son Mason, 15, and daughter Penelope, 12.

The exes, who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, co-parent their kids, and at the end of March, Reign hit back at yearslong rumors that Justin Bieber is his biological father.

"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad," he said on an Instagram Live alongside stepsister Alabama Barker's boyfriend, Scooter Jackson.

scott disick under fire allowing son reign give middle finger video
Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with Scott Disick and one with husband Travis Barker.

"I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that," the young student added.

The Poosh founder and the pop star had a rumored fling in 2016 — when Justin was over the age of 18 — though they never confirmed the gossip.

In 2022, Kourtney married Travis Barker, and the two welcomed son Rocky in November 2023.

