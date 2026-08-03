Scott Eastwood's 'Biggest Fear' Is Learning Dad Clint Eastwood, 96, Has Died While He's Away Filming: 'That Does Scare Me'

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Scott Eastwood is opening up about the fear of getting devastating family news while filming far from home. During the Monday, August 3, episode of Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actor shared that the thought of losing his father, Clint Eastwood, 96, or his mother while working continues to weigh on him.

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'That Does Scare Me'

Source: mega The actor said the thought of receiving devastating family news on set 'does scare' him.

When Dax asked whether he still has the mentality that "the shoe's always going to drop," Scott admitted those fears have mostly faded over the years, except when it comes to his parents. "No, not anymore. No," he replied. "Maybe with my parents a little bit because they're older. That does scare me." The actor explained why the possibility is especially unsettling. "Being on a film set and having to deal with that... I don't think people talk about it enough," Scott said. "You could be in a hotel room across the globe. It's a lonely endeavor." "But it's months sometimes of living out of a hotel room," he shared. "Then you combine that with what happens in real life, because people die, people pass away, and you miss things."

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Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube Scott Eastwood appeared on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast on August 3.

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Clint Eastwood's No-Nonsense Approach

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube Clint Eastwood's son also shared a story about the filmmaker's calm leadership on the set of 'A Perfect World.'

During another part of the podcast, Scott shared what he called a "paraphrased" version of a "legendary story" from the set of his father's 1993 film A Perfect World. According to Scott, Kevin Costner was "sort of going through maybe... a rise to fame" at the time and "maybe [had] a big ego, blah blah blah." Scott contrasted that with Clint's straightforward attitude toward filmmaking, explaining Clint "doesn't do trailers and things. [He wants to] just be on set." He added that Clint instilled that same mindset in him from a young age. "He always told me [that] as a kid, 'You want to learn how to make movies? You want to learn how to do this? You stay here with everybody else, and you make the d--- movie,'" Scott recalled.

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'You're Going to Go Home for the Day'

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube Scott Eastwood claimed Clint Eastwood once sent Kevin Costner home after the actor allegedly refused to leave his trailer.

Scott then recounted the alleged incident, claiming Kevin refused to leave his trailer during production. "Apparently, Kevin wouldn't come out of his trailer for some reason," he said. Rather than confronting the actor directly, Scott claimed his father simply adjusted the day's plans. "So he sent him home, and I guess they just went to Kevin and said, 'Hey, you're going to go home for the day,'" Scott recalled. According to Scott, Kevin asked, "'What do you mean. I'm in the scene?'" The response from the crew was blunt: "'Well, I guess you're not anymore.'" Looking back, Scott laughed that the moment quickly established "the pecking order," adding, "the next day, [Kevin] was on set ready to go."

Scott Eastwood Reflects on His Own on-Set Tensions

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube The actor also looked back on working with Shia LaBeouf.