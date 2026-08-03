Scott Eastwood Reveals Clint Eastwood's No-Nonsense Response to Kevin Costner's 'Big Ego' On-Set Behavior
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 3:11 p.m. ET
Scott Eastwood shared a story about his father, Clint Eastwood, that he said showed the filmmaker's calm but firm leadership style on the set of A Perfect World.
During the August 3 episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard, Scott recalled what he described as a "paraphrased" version of a "legendary story" involving Kevin Costner while the pair worked on the 1993 crime drama.
Scott suggested Kevin's rapid rise in Hollywood may have affected his behavior on set, saying he was "sort of going through maybe … a rise to fame" and "maybe [had] a big ego, blah blah blah."
He explained that Clint remained calm in difficult situations and rarely needed to raise his voice to get his point across.
Clint Eastwood Reportedly Had One Simple Response
Scott then talked about an incident that allegedly happened while filming A Perfect World.
"Apparently, Kevin wouldn't come out of his trailer for some reason," Scott said.
However, the actor revealed Clint "doesn't do trailers and things," explaining that he prefers to "just be on set."
Scott also remembered his father often sharing the same advice while he was growing up.
"He always told me [that] as a kid. 'You want to learn how to make movies? You want to learn how to do this? You stay here with everybody else and you make the d--- movie.'"
According to Scott, members of the crew informed Kevin about the news that day.
Scott recalled, "So he sent him home and I guess they just went to Kevin and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to go home for the day.’ … He said, ‘What do you mean I’m in the scene?’ [And they said], ‘Well, I guess you’re not anymore."
Scott joked that the situation established "the pecking order."
He added that "the next day, [Costner] was on set ready to go."
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Scott Eastwood Also Opened Up About Other On-Set Conflicts
Elsewhere in the interview, Scott reflected on his own experiences working in Hollywood.
He looked back on filming Fury and recalled nearly getting into a physical fight with Shia LaBeouf after tensions built on set.
"Everyone had moments with Shia that were, I think at one point, going to come to blows or not," Scott said.
The 40-year-old added that there came a point when he decided "enough [was] enough."
The actor also referenced another production during his earlier "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast appearance, where he claimed an unnamed A-list star walked away before filming wrapped.
He said, "People get too famous for too long and think the world owes them something."
Although Scott did not identify the actor at the time, he called the decision to leave the movie before production ended a "piece of s---" move and described it as "unbelievable."