Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Breaking Up 'Tense' on-Set Confrontation With 'Psychopath' Shia LaBeouf: 'This Guy's Crazy'

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Scott Eastwood doesn't look back fondly on his time working with Shia LaBeouf. The Regretting You star, 40, reflected on starring with LaBeouf, also 40, in the 2014 war drama Fury, where their costar Brad Pitt was forced to intervene during a "tense" spat.

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Source: Armchair Expert podcast/YouTube Scott Eastwood appeared on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

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Scott Eastwood Describes Working With 'Psychopath' Shia LaBeouf

Source: MEGA Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2014 film 'Fury.'

"Look, Shia is clearly tormented and has maybe got some stuff going on," Eastwood said of LaBeouf's method acting during an appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast on Monday, August 3. "I remember thinking, 'Okay, this guy's crazy.' I'm just really going to keep clear from this guy because I don't play this game. You go and do that, but there's plenty of do a performance in a movie." Eastwood described an uneasy moment on set about midway through shooting the film, when he believed the former Disney star was "having an episode."

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Scott Eastwood Wanted to Fight Shia LaBeouf on Set

Source: Armchair Expert podcast/YouTube Scott Eastwood claimed Brad Pitt stepped in during a tense moment between him and Shia LaBeouf.

"[He] thought I shouldn’t be spitting tobacco on the tank — which was in the script — and then I finally said enough is enough," the Wrath of Man actor recounted. “I said, ‘F--- you. Stop pulling your s---.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna whoop your a--.'” Pitt, 62, was forced to step in between the costars to break up the "tense moment."

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The Film Industry 'Attracts Psychopaths'

Source: Armchair Expert podcast/YouTube Scott Eastwood claimed multiple people on set almost came to 'blows' with Shia LaBeouf.

"Everyone had moments with Shia that were, I think, at one point, gonna come to blows or not," he continued. "The film industry, like, attracts psychopaths because it's art. It's art and business and they kind of intersect." Though LaBeouf has yet to respond to his former costar's comments, the actor has made headlines over the years for multiple rehab stays related to alcohol addiction, as well as a string of arrests spanning nearly two decades.

Shia LaBeouf Has a History of Alleged on-Set Altercations

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf blasted rumors in 2019 that he knocked out Tom Hardy in 2012 on the set of 'Lawless.'