or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Scott Eastwood
OK LogoNEWS

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Breaking Up 'Tense' on-Set Confrontation With 'Psychopath' Shia LaBeouf: 'This Guy's Crazy'

Photo of Scott Eastwood, Shia LaBeouf and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Scott Eastwood shared a behind-the-scenes tidbit from 2014's 'Fury.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 3 2026, Updated 3:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Scott Eastwood doesn't look back fondly on his time working with Shia LaBeouf.

The Regretting You star, 40, reflected on starring with LaBeouf, also 40, in the 2014 war drama Fury, where their costar Brad Pitt was forced to intervene during a "tense" spat.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Armchair Expert podcast/YouTube

Scott Eastwood appeared on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Scott Eastwood Describes Working With 'Psychopath' Shia LaBeouf

Photo of Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2014 film 'Fury.'
Source: MEGA

Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2014 film 'Fury.'

"Look, Shia is clearly tormented and has maybe got some stuff going on," Eastwood said of LaBeouf's method acting during an appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast on Monday, August 3. "I remember thinking, 'Okay, this guy's crazy.' I'm just really going to keep clear from this guy because I don't play this game. You go and do that, but there's plenty of do a performance in a movie."

Eastwood described an uneasy moment on set about midway through shooting the film, when he believed the former Disney star was "having an episode."

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Eastwood Wanted to Fight Shia LaBeouf on Set

Photo of Scott Eastwood claimed that Brad Pitt stepped in during a tense moment between him and Shia LaBeouf.
Source: Armchair Expert podcast/YouTube

Scott Eastwood claimed Brad Pitt stepped in during a tense moment between him and Shia LaBeouf.

"[He] thought I shouldn’t be spitting tobacco on the tank — which was in the script — and then I finally said enough is enough," the Wrath of Man actor recounted. “I said, ‘F--- you. Stop pulling your s---.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna whoop your a--.'”

Pitt, 62, was forced to step in between the costars to break up the "tense moment."

MORE ON:
Scott Eastwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Film Industry 'Attracts Psychopaths'

Photo of Scott Eastwood claimed multiple people on set almost came to 'blows' with Shia LaBeouf.
Source: Armchair Expert podcast/YouTube

Scott Eastwood claimed multiple people on set almost came to 'blows' with Shia LaBeouf.

"Everyone had moments with Shia that were, I think, at one point, gonna come to blows or not," he continued. "The film industry, like, attracts psychopaths because it's art. It's art and business and they kind of intersect."

Though LaBeouf has yet to respond to his former costar's comments, the actor has made headlines over the years for multiple rehab stays related to alcohol addiction, as well as a string of arrests spanning nearly two decades.

Shia LaBeouf Has a History of Alleged on-Set Altercations

Photo of Shia LaBeouf blasted rumors in 2019 that he knocked out Tom Hardy in 2012 on the set of 'Lawless.'
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf blasted rumors in 2019 that he knocked out Tom Hardy in 2012 on the set of 'Lawless.'

LaBeouf was also accused of problematic behavior on the set of the 2012 film Lawless, where he was rumored to have knocked out Tom Hardy.

The Even Stevens alum disputed the rumors in 2019 during an appearance on the "Hot Ones" podcast.

"Yeah, it’s a bunch of bull----," he told host Sean Evans. “We used to wrestle all the time and he’s a big f------ person, especially then. He was getting ready [to play] Bane [in The Dark Knight Rises]."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.