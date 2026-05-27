Shia LaBeouf's Charges Revealed Months After Mardi Gras Arrest as Actor's Legal Troubles Resurface

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf’s latest legal troubles are moving forward months after his Mardi Gras arrest, with prosecutors formally charging the actor in connection with an alleged bar altercation in New Orleans. The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office filed three counts of simple battery against LaBeouf, 39, on May 21, all tied to a February 17 incident in the city’s French Quarter. The charges stem from an alleged confrontation outside a bar, where police say the actor was ejected after causing a disturbance and later returned, striking one person and assaulting another.

Article continues below advertisement

What the Charges Mean

Source: MEGA The new charges came months after his Mardi Gras arrest.

“A formal charging decision means prosecutors believe there is enough evidence to move the case forward through the criminal process, even if the charges themselves are misdemeanors,” said Tarlika Nunez-Navarro, a former Florida Circuit Court judge and legal analyst who is not involved in the case. LaBeouf had initially been arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery before a third count was added later that month. He was released on a $100,000 bond and ordered to enroll in substance abuse treatment and undergo drug testing as part of his release conditions.

Article continues below advertisement

No Hate Crime Charge

Source: MEGA The actor allegedly used homophobic slurs during the altercation.

LaBeouf allegedly used homophobic slurs during the incident, but prosecutors did not pursue a hate crime enhancement. “Prosecutors appear to have drawn a distinction between offensive or inflammatory language and what they believed they could prove beyond a reasonable doubt as a hate-crime enhancement,” Nunez-Navarro explained. "The DA passing on the hate crime is a huge break for LaBeouf,” said Aaron Evans, president of crisis PR firm Story Group, “but casting people aren't reading court papers, they're checking his Instagram on a Tuesday morning to see if he's losing it again.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Happens Next

Source: MEGA Legal experts predicted both sides would avoid a public trial.

“Frankly, neither side wants the circus of a public trial,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case. “You can expect his defense attorneys to push hard behind the scenes for a quiet plea deal, likely involving a diversion program or mandated rehab, to permanently close the case without him seeing the inside of a courtroom again,” he added. “On the career side, an open criminal docket is an absolute dealbreaker for studios,” Spodek noted. “Until these charges are entirely behind him, LaBeouf is an uninsurable liability.”

Career Fallout Already Looming

Source: MEGA Experts called him an 'uninsurable liability' following the new charges.