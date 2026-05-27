or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shia LaBeouf
OK LogoNEWS

Shia LaBeouf's Charges Revealed Months After Mardi Gras Arrest as Actor's Legal Troubles Resurface

Photo of Shia LaBeouf.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf faced new misdemeanor battery charges in New Orleans.

Profile Image

May 27 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf’s latest legal troubles are moving forward months after his Mardi Gras arrest, with prosecutors formally charging the actor in connection with an alleged bar altercation in New Orleans.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office filed three counts of simple battery against LaBeouf, 39, on May 21, all tied to a February 17 incident in the city’s French Quarter. The charges stem from an alleged confrontation outside a bar, where police say the actor was ejected after causing a disturbance and later returned, striking one person and assaulting another.

Article continues below advertisement

What the Charges Mean

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The new charges came months after his Mardi Gras arrest.
Source: MEGA

The new charges came months after his Mardi Gras arrest.

“A formal charging decision means prosecutors believe there is enough evidence to move the case forward through the criminal process, even if the charges themselves are misdemeanors,” said Tarlika Nunez-Navarro, a former Florida Circuit Court judge and legal analyst who is not involved in the case.

LaBeouf had initially been arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery before a third count was added later that month. He was released on a $100,000 bond and ordered to enroll in substance abuse treatment and undergo drug testing as part of his release conditions.

Article continues below advertisement

No Hate Crime Charge

Image of The actor allegedly used homophobic slurs during the altercation.
Source: MEGA

The actor allegedly used homophobic slurs during the altercation.

LaBeouf allegedly used homophobic slurs during the incident, but prosecutors did not pursue a hate crime enhancement.

“Prosecutors appear to have drawn a distinction between offensive or inflammatory language and what they believed they could prove beyond a reasonable doubt as a hate-crime enhancement,” Nunez-Navarro explained.

"The DA passing on the hate crime is a huge break for LaBeouf,” said Aaron Evans, president of crisis PR firm Story Group, “but casting people aren't reading court papers, they're checking his Instagram on a Tuesday morning to see if he's losing it again.”

MORE ON:
Shia LaBeouf

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Happens Next

Image of Legal experts predicted both sides would avoid a public trial.
Source: MEGA

Legal experts predicted both sides would avoid a public trial.

“Frankly, neither side wants the circus of a public trial,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case.

“You can expect his defense attorneys to push hard behind the scenes for a quiet plea deal, likely involving a diversion program or mandated rehab, to permanently close the case without him seeing the inside of a courtroom again,” he added.

“On the career side, an open criminal docket is an absolute dealbreaker for studios,” Spodek noted. “Until these charges are entirely behind him, LaBeouf is an uninsurable liability.”

Career Fallout Already Looming

image of Experts called him an 'uninsurable liability' following the new charges.
Source: MEGA

Experts called him an 'uninsurable liability' following the new charges.

“Studios, insurers, and production companies are constantly evaluating reputational exposure, and repeated legal incidents can become part of those conversations regardless of whether a case ultimately ends in a conviction,” Nunez-Navarro explained.

“If he stays quiet, finishes the program, and lets his lawyer do the talking, he's back on a set in a year and a half,” Evans predicted. “If he's posting another 'Free me' video at three in the morning, that's the end of it. Hollywood will forgive almost anything except a guy who keeps making it about himself and keeps digging the hole deeper."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.