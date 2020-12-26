Actor Shia LaBeouf is seeking “long-term treatment” after his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused the troubled actor of sexual battery and relentless abuse throughout their relationship.

According to reports, the 34-year-old’s attorney Shawn Holley has said that her client is willfully entering rehab to get the professional help he needs following Twigs’ decision to file a lawsuit against her former flame earlier this month.

“We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs,” she told Variety.

Supposedly, the only reason why Twigs went ahead and sued LaBeouf was because the movie star allegedly failed to cooperate when she first approached him to get help.

Her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also gave a statement to the publication, insisting that the lawsuit had nothing to do with the Transformers star’s career.

“This is about making sure the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others doesn’t happen again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he needs to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behavior.”

Holley argued that LaBeouf was willing to accept responsibility “for the many things he had done wrong and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do,” which has resulted in the actor’s forthcoming stay at a rehab facility.

Twigs dated the California native for just under a year, but the British singer-songwriter has since told fans that her time with LaBeouf had left her dealing with trauma from all the alleged abuse she endured.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, the 32-year-old, who once dated Robert Pattinson, recalled how her ex had been driving recklessly without a seatbelt on before threatening to crash their vehicle if she didn’t profess her love for him.

Twigs also mentioned another incident where she was said to have been thrown against a car at a gas station when LaBeouf began yelling in her face — yet the most disturbing allegation of them all was that the latter knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

While the Disney Channel alum hasn’t directly addressed Twigs’ claims in public, he did offer a statement to The New York Times, explaining how apologetic he was for his past actions.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Olivia Wilde had fired LaBeouf and replaced him with Harry Styles for her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, after exhibiting poor behavior around the cast and crew, prompting his early departure from production.