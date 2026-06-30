Scott Eastwood Blasts Entitled Costar Who Quit Film Mid-Production: 'Unacceptable Behavior'

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Scott Eastwood is speaking out about what he describes as bad behavior he’s seen in Hollywood, recalling a situation where a costar allegedly walked away from a movie mid-production.

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Source: MEGA Scott Eastwood recalled mystery costar abruptly leaving movie project.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience on June 26, the son of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood added that the incident reflected a broader issue in the entertainment industry. “Some of the accountability in this industry is just unbelievable. I just worked with somebody and, without saying any names, people get too famous for too long and think the world owes them something," he said. He further made his stance even clearer, adding, “It’s black and white. Do the right thing. Don’t be a piece of s---. You can’t do that. That’s unacceptable behavior.”

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Actor Recalls Costar Leaving Mid-Production

Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube Scott Eastwood detailed the financial fallout behind the scenes.

Pressed for details by Joe Rogan, Scott explained that the issue unfolded after pre-production had already begun on a film. He claimed, “They [the costar] decided after we’d already spent a bunch of money that they just didn’t want to work with this other person and didn’t want to do the job. I was like, ‘Okay, then you need to pay that money back to the person who invested in you.’ They were like, ‘I’m not gonna do that.’” He added bluntly: “It was their directorial, their story, their thing. And it was just like, bro, you took money from somebody.”

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Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube Scott Eastwood reflected on the lack of accountability in the entertainment industry.

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Scott Eastwood Reflects on Hollywood's Culture

Source: MEGA Scott Eastwood has appeared in films including 'The Fate of the Furious' and 'Suicide Squad.'

The Lucky Strike actor went on to say he has witnessed multiple instances of questionable behavior in the entertainment industry, adding, "That would not go in other industries, but for some reason because they’re stars, right?” Despite his criticism of certain industry experiences, Scott made his love for the craft clear. “I love telling stories and when we’re doing a creative endeavor and you move people, whether you make them laugh, make them cry, whatever. But the whole other side of that is like just really ugly," he said.

Scott Eastwood Credits Father for Keeping Him Grounded

Source: MEGA Scott Eastwood also reflected on the lessons he learned from his father, Clint Eastwood.