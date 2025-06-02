'He's a Survivor': Clint Eastwood's Son Scott Reveals How His Dad Is Doing After Shocking Death of His Girlfriend
Clint Eastwood’s son Scott Eastwood is opening up about how his legendary father is holding up one year after the devastating loss of his longtime partner.
As the iconic actor and director celebrated turning 95 on May 31, Scott shared a quick update on his dad’s well-being.
“[He’s] doing good,” Scott said in a recent interview. “He’s a survivor, a trouper. He was born coming out of the Great Depression, and then he was young during World War II. He saw a lot of struggle.”
As OK! previously reported, Clint’s girlfriend Christina Sandera passed away in July 2024. The cause was cardiac arrhythmia brought on by atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.
Clint had been with Christina since 2014. The two met when she worked as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. They dated for 10 years and mostly stayed out of the spotlight.
“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Clint said after her death made headlines.
The Oscar winner has been married twice and has had a number of serious relationships throughout his life. He was married to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1987 and later to Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2004. Before meeting Christina, he had a long-term romance with Sandra Locke that lasted 13 years.
Clint also has eight kids: Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Francesca, Kyle, Kathryn, Scott and Morgan.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Just one day before his birthday, Clint gave fans another reassuring update about his health.
“There’s no reason why a man can’t get better with age,” Clint told Kurier on May 30. “And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I’m not one of them.”
He also got real about the state of Hollywood today and what he misses about the traditional way of doing things.
“I long for the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like Casablanca in small bungalows on the studio lot. When everyone had a new idea,” he said.
“We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home," Clint added.
The Gran Torino alum credited his long-lasting success to constantly pushing himself to learn and grow.
“As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was in the old system, and thus forced to learn something new every year,” he explained. “And that's why I'll work as long as I can still learn something, or until I'm truly senile.”
People interviewed Scott.