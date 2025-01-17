or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > clint eastwood
OK LogoNEWS

'Trouper' Clint Eastwood, 94, Is 'Doing Good' After Girlfriend Christina Sandera's Sudden Death in July 2024, Son Scott Says

Composite photo of Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood.
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera dated from 2014 until her 2024 death.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Scott Eastwood shared an update on his 94-year-old father, Clint Eastwood, after the movie star’s former girlfriend Christina Sandera died at age 61 in July 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood doing good girlfriend christina sandera death son scott
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood's son Scott Eastwood said 'resilience' is in his 'blood.'

Article continues below advertisement

“He's good. He's doing good,” Scott, 38, shared in a new interview of the Hollywood icon, who dated Christina from 2014 until her passing. “He’s a survivor, a trouper.”

The former hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant passed away from a heart attack. Following her sad demise, Clint gushed, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

Article continues below advertisement

Scott — who previously told E! News his dad was “doing ok” in August 2024 despite the misfortune — then discussed the resilience he’s learned from his father throughout his lifetime.

“It’s in our blood. You don't complain. You don't whine. You just do,” he stated, adding the Million Dollar Baby star “was born coming out of the Great Depression, and then he was young during World War II. He saw a lot of struggle.”

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood doing good girlfriend christina sandera death son scott
Source: MEGA

Scott Eastwood noted his father, Clint Eastwood, 'saw a lot of struggle' throughout his lifetime.

Article continues below advertisement

“There is no room for complaining,” Scott added.

The I Want You Back alum credited his acting career to the patriarch — who has eight children by six different women.

Article continues below advertisement

“He’s the reason I’m in this industry. It’s like anybody. If your dad’s a carpenter, maybe you’d become a carpenter,” Scott said.

In 2015, the California native recalled being "dragged around to movie sets” his whole childhood thanks to Clint.

MORE ON:
clint eastwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood doing good girlfriend christina sandera death son scott
Source: MEGA

Scott Eastwood said 'there is no room for complaining,' when around his father, Clint Eastwood.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott has been tight-lipped about whether he and Clint would work together again, as the famous offspring previously had parts in Gran Torino and Flags of Our Fathers alongside his dad.

“Anytime I've ever gotten a chance to work with my father it's been a great experience,” he said, noting Clint is an “inspiration.”

Article continues below advertisement

Scott also discussed how great it was to work alongside icon Sylvester Stallone in his latest film, Alarum.

“What I like about guys like Stallone is they've got this iconography behind them so the audience can really immediately believe who they are because they have all this history,” he said of the Rambo alum, whom he called a “bada--.”

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood doing good girlfriend christina sandera death son scott
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood's girlfriend Christina Sandera died of a sudden heart attack in July 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he ever ran into Sylvester while growing up in the limelight, Scott wasn’t sure.

“I think I did. I don't really remember,” he admitted. “I think I met him in passing. Maybe!”

People interviewed Scott.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.