'Trouper' Clint Eastwood, 94, Is 'Doing Good' After Girlfriend Christina Sandera's Sudden Death in July 2024, Son Scott Says
Scott Eastwood shared an update on his 94-year-old father, Clint Eastwood, after the movie star’s former girlfriend Christina Sandera died at age 61 in July 2024.
“He's good. He's doing good,” Scott, 38, shared in a new interview of the Hollywood icon, who dated Christina from 2014 until her passing. “He’s a survivor, a trouper.”
The former hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant passed away from a heart attack. Following her sad demise, Clint gushed, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."
Scott — who previously told E! News his dad was “doing ok” in August 2024 despite the misfortune — then discussed the resilience he’s learned from his father throughout his lifetime.
“It’s in our blood. You don't complain. You don't whine. You just do,” he stated, adding the Million Dollar Baby star “was born coming out of the Great Depression, and then he was young during World War II. He saw a lot of struggle.”
“There is no room for complaining,” Scott added.
The I Want You Back alum credited his acting career to the patriarch — who has eight children by six different women.
“He’s the reason I’m in this industry. It’s like anybody. If your dad’s a carpenter, maybe you’d become a carpenter,” Scott said.
In 2015, the California native recalled being "dragged around to movie sets” his whole childhood thanks to Clint.
Scott has been tight-lipped about whether he and Clint would work together again, as the famous offspring previously had parts in Gran Torino and Flags of Our Fathers alongside his dad.
“Anytime I've ever gotten a chance to work with my father it's been a great experience,” he said, noting Clint is an “inspiration.”
Scott also discussed how great it was to work alongside icon Sylvester Stallone in his latest film, Alarum.
“What I like about guys like Stallone is they've got this iconography behind them so the audience can really immediately believe who they are because they have all this history,” he said of the Rambo alum, whom he called a “bada--.”
When asked if he ever ran into Sylvester while growing up in the limelight, Scott wasn’t sure.
“I think I did. I don't really remember,” he admitted. “I think I met him in passing. Maybe!”
