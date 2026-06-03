Donald Trump Mocks Fired '60 Minutes' Host Scott Pelley in Scathing Rant: 'He’s Part of This Gang of Stupid People'
June 3 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Donald Trump did not hold back when he addressed journalist Scott Pelley being axed from 60 Minutes in a new interview on Wednesday, June 3.
Pelley, 68, was the broadcast's main correspondent for over two decades until he was fired on June 1 following his criticism of CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.
Donald Trump Labeled Scott Pelley a 'Stiff'
During an interview with New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, the president, 79, called Pelley a "stiff."
“And he’s afraid. And he’s part of this gang of stupid, crooked people that don’t care about our country," Trump fumed.
Donald Trump Called Scott Pelley 'Terrible'
Devine mentioned Pelley's 2023 60 Minutes interview he did with former president Joe Biden, with the columnist claiming he “covered up the edits” to make the politician seem smarter than he actually was.
“I think Scott Pelley’s got his own problems; he’s terrible,” Trump said. “I watched that interview... it was a joke.”
Scott Pelley Was Fired After He Criticized CBS News Head Bari Weiss
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Pelley was canned by new CBS executive producer Nick Bilton after the anchorman allegedly went on an angry tirade about Weiss, 42, in front of his colleagues.
Pelley accused The Free Press founder of “murdering 60 Minutes," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that," he ranted.
He also claimed Bilton, who previously worked as a journalist for publications such as The New York Times and Vanity Fair, had “slender” qualifications regarding the executive producer job.
Bilton joined 60 Minutes on May 28.
The British producer told the former CBS Evening News reporter of his firing on Tuesday evening, telling staff in a memo that Pelley was “terminated for cause effective immediately."
'60 Minutes' Producer Nick Bilton Also Bashed Scott Pelley After His Firing
“You should hear this from me first. We have parted ways with Scott Pelley,” Bilton continued in his message. “I know how much Scott meant to many of you, and I don’t say this lightly. I made repeated attempts to have direct conversations with him over the weekend, and this afternoon I tried to find common ground. That was not the path Scott chose.”
Bilton went on to slam Pelley directly, saying: “Yesterday, you hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt. I welcome a diversity of viewpoints and respectful debate among the team, but this was nothing of the sort.”
"I am here to deliver first-in-class news programming, not to make headlines about newsroom drama," he added. "I am eager to work alongside those who share this goal."