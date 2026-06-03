Donald Trump Mocks Fired '60 Minutes' Host Scott Pelley in Scathing Rant: 'He’s Part of This Gang of Stupid People'

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Donald Trump did not hold back when he addressed journalist Scott Pelley being axed from 60 Minutes in a new interview on Wednesday, June 3. Pelley, 68, was the broadcast's main correspondent for over two decades until he was fired on June 1 following his criticism of CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

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Donald Trump Labeled Scott Pelley a 'Stiff'

Source: @PodForce1/YouTube Donald Trump called Scott Pelley a 'terrible' guy.

During an interview with New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, the president, 79, called Pelley a "stiff." “And he’s afraid. And he’s part of this gang of stupid, crooked people that don’t care about our country," Trump fumed.

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Donald Trump Called Scott Pelley 'Terrible'

Source: @PodForce1/YouTube The president said Scott Pelley has his 'own problems.'

Devine mentioned Pelley's 2023 60 Minutes interview he did with former president Joe Biden, with the columnist claiming he “covered up the edits” to make the politician seem smarter than he actually was. “I think Scott Pelley’s got his own problems; he’s terrible,” Trump said. “I watched that interview... it was a joke.”

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Scott Pelley Was Fired After He Criticized CBS News Head Bari Weiss

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Source: MEGA Scott Pelley was dismissed by new '60 Minutes' producer Nick Bilton.

Pelley was canned by new CBS executive producer Nick Bilton after the anchorman allegedly went on an angry tirade about Weiss, 42, in front of his colleagues. Pelley accused The Free Press founder of “murdering 60 Minutes," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that," he ranted.

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Source: MEGA Scott Pelley was 'terminated for cause effective immediately.'

He also claimed Bilton, who previously worked as a journalist for publications such as The New York Times and Vanity Fair, had “slender” qualifications regarding the executive producer job. Bilton joined 60 Minutes on May 28. The British producer told the former CBS Evening News reporter of his firing on Tuesday evening, telling staff in a memo that Pelley was “terminated for cause effective immediately."

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'60 Minutes' Producer Nick Bilton Also Bashed Scott Pelley After His Firing

Source: MEGA Scott Pelley was part of the CBS network for decades.