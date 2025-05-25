Scott Peterson's Appeal Could Take Over a Year as New Filings Undergo Lengthy Review
More than 20 years after Scott Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner, his case is once again making headlines.
A new petition from the Los Angeles Innocence Project is challenging his conviction, raising questions about whether he received a fair trial.
Scott, now 52, is serving a life sentence without parole. But according to a 400-page petition filed by the Innocence Project, key evidence was mishandled and important leads were ignored during the original investigation. The legal team argues that Scott was denied due process and that jurors didn't hear the full story.
While the Innocence Project thoroughly reviews its cases — sometimes for months or even years — their involvement alone doesn't guarantee the court will take notice, a defense attorney said.
“I know the Innocence Project down in L.A. They go through a very rigorous process of vetting the cases that they’re going to take, and in this situation, I would imagine they spent months if not years taking a look at the Peterson case. The fact that they have decided to take this case isn’t going to mean much to the Appellate Courts," Michael Cardoza told a news outlet.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Laci, who was 27 and eight months pregnant, went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002. Her body was found in San Francisco Bay months later. Prosecutors argued that Scott was having an affair and wanted out of the marriage, pointing to his relationship with Amber Frey as a motive.
Scott was originally sentenced to death in 2005, but that sentence was overturned in 2020 due to juror misconduct. He is now serving life in prison.
Critics of the trial say the case was built on circumstantial evidence and fueled by emotion.
"I've tried over 50 murder cases, and I've never seen a jury as emotionally affected as this one," Michael said. "I don't know if Scott did it or not — but I don't believe he got a fair trial."
He also suggested the District Attorney's office may be hesitant to revisit the case. "There's no scientific evidence, no eyewitnesses — just circumstantial evidence. I think they're afraid it might be overturned," Michael said.
The California Court of Appeal will review the new filings, but Michael warned the process will take time. "There are thousands of pages of transcripts and evidence. This won't be resolved anytime soon — at least a year, maybe more," he concluded.