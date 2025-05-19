10 Things to Know About Scott Peterson and His Murder Trial

Scott scored an unexpected legal victory when the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence and ordered a new penalty phase trial on August 24, 2020. The court, however, clarified that the decision would not affect his guilty verdict.

"Peterson contends his trial was flawed for multiple reasons, beginning with the unusual amount of pretrial publicity that surrounded the case," the court said in its ruling. "We reject Peterson's claim that he received an unfair trial as to guilt and thus affirm his convictions for murder."

According to the court, the trial judge "made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase."

In response to the reversal, Scott's attorney, Cliff Gardner, said they were "certainly pleased" that the state's highest court "recognized the importance of a fairly selected jury."

"In particular, we agree not only with the court's apparent concern about juror candor during the jury selection process, but with its recognition about how central the misconduct was to the ability of the jury to reach a fair decision in this case," Cliff added.

In October 2020, the justices ordered the San Mateo County Superior Court to reexamine Scott's murder convictions, as a juror did not disclose her prior involvement in other legal proceedings.

The following year, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager said she would not retry the penalty phase trial and decided to uphold the court's decision to overturn Scott's death sentence.