Who Is Amber Frey? 7 Things to Know About Scott Peterson's Lover

Netflix's new three-part documentary series American Murder: Laci Peterson, released on August 14, shares more details about Scott Peterson's lover Amber Frey. The convicted murderer started seeing her amid his marriage to Laci Peterson, who was found dead months after she went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002.

At the end of the first part of the true crime show, the Modesto Police Department revealed they received over 11,000 tips from people across the country amid the investigation two decades ago. Senior clerk Beverly Valdivia received one call from a woman who identified herself as Scott's lover.

"Woman states Scott Peterson is her boyfriend. Has been dating for a number of months. Speak on phone daily," the screen in the documentary showed.

The caller told Modesto Police Department Detective Al Brocchini her name was Amber.