Scott Peterson Looking to Overturn His Murder Conviction With Help From the Los Angeles Innocence Project
The Los Angeles Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to representing individuals convicted of crimes who seek to prove they are not guilty, has recently taken on the case of Scott Peterson.
Scott was convicted for the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, in a highly publicized trial back in 2004. The organization is now seeking new evidence to potentially overturn Scott's conviction and prove his innocence.
Laci was eight months pregnant with the couple's son, Conner, when she tragically lost her life in December 2002.
Scott was subsequently convicted of her murder and sentenced to death in 2005. However, the California Supreme Court overturned his sentence and re-sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2021.
In April 2023, Scott filed a petition to be heard before a judge, alleging juror misconduct and presenting the possibility of new evidence in his case. The motion, filed in court on Wednesday, January 18, detailed Scott's claim that "new evidence" would support his innocence.
Scott and the Los Angeles Innocence Project are now working together to gather the necessary materials to present in court, with the ultimate goal of overturning his conviction.
Prosecutors argued during Scott's original trial that he dumped his wife's body in the Berkeley Marina on Christmas Eve and then attempted to cover up the crime by staging her disappearance.
Eventually, Laci's body washed ashore. However, Scott's defense team has consistently maintained that she was killed after stumbling upon a burglary.
In their efforts to secure a new trial for Scott, his attorneys brought attention to one of the jurors, Richelle Nice. They alleged she concealed vital information and had been untruthful about her personal life during the jury selection process.
It was later revealed that Richelle had been the victim of domestic violence and sought a restraining order in 2000 out of fear for her unborn child's safety.
Despite assertions to the contrary, court documents noted that several of her answers in a juror questionnaire were found to be false. However, they were deemed not to be motivated by bias against the defendant.
Scott's request for a new trial was denied in 2022. However, with the involvement of the Los Angeles Innocence Project, new hope has emerged for his case.
The organization's mission to pursue justice for those who claim innocence and the potential for new evidence to support Scott's claims have reignited public interest in the mystery.