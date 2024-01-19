Scott Peterson Looking to Overturn His Murder Conviction With Help From the Los Angeles Innocence Project

Laci was eight months pregnant with the couple's son, Conner, when she tragically lost her life in December 2002.

Scott was subsequently convicted of her murder and sentenced to death in 2005. However, the California Supreme Court overturned his sentence and re-sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2021.

In April 2023, Scott filed a petition to be heard before a judge, alleging juror misconduct and presenting the possibility of new evidence in his case. The motion, filed in court on Wednesday, January 18, detailed Scott's claim that "new evidence" would support his innocence.

Scott and the Los Angeles Innocence Project are now working together to gather the necessary materials to present in court, with the ultimate goal of overturning his conviction.