NEWS Scott Wolf Seeks Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Kelley in Ugly Divorce Battle Source: @iamscottwolf/INSTAGRAM Scott Wolf filed for a restraining order against estranged wife Kelley amid their bitter divorce.

Court records indicate that Scott, 57, submitted a request for a temporary restraining order in Utah on Tuesday, June 24. Along with his filing, he included a declaration, while another was submitted by his brother, Michael Wolf.

The court documents remain sealed, leaving many questions unanswered. A source close to Kelley, a mental health professional and author of FLOW: Finding Love Over Worry, emphasized that her priority remains their three children. "It's so sad for the kids, but Kelley is ready to fight like h--- for her children," the insider stated. "It is not warranted, it's cruel. And it's incorrect."

This legal action comes just weeks after Scott filed for divorce on June 9. The couple shares three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley," Scott said in his initial statement. "Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

Kelley responded with her own statement, revealing, "I initiated a separation almost a year ago. I've been trying to file for divorce for months, but delays with legal counsel slowed the process." She added, "Yes, the official petition came from the other party, but let the record show: I've been grieving this marriage for years. This isn't avoidance — it's acceptance. I'm far past the grief. I'm well into the healing. Very much so."

Kelley made headlines on June 13 when Utah sheriffs detained her during an Instagram Live session. Officers took her to a hospital, and she was released shortly after. During the stream, Kelley accused the officers of wrongdoing, stating, "This is shameful. Be ashamed of yourself, gentlemen. I know what I'm doing; this is my job. Shame on all of you."

Following her release, Kelley took to social media to assert that she felt "held against" her will by a "small but very vocal group" of friends.

The day of the incident, the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from the Wolf residence. According to the incident report, Scott and Kelley's divorce had recently intensified. The report explained, "Second time today called police on brother-in-law, divorce battle with husband, brother is at the home, meant to be helping with the kids, caller doesn't feel safe in the house."

Within the report, an unidentified male alleged a prior choking incident involving Kelley that occurred in March, although claims were contradictory regarding the seriousness of the choking. Subsequently, officers left the home without making any arrests and followed up two days later, but the alleged victim refused to pursue any charges.