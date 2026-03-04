'Scream 7’ Premiere Swarmed With Protests After Melissa Barrera Firing Controversy

Article continues below advertisement

The red carpet for Scream 7 came with more than flashbulbs and franchise nostalgia. On Wednesday night, February 25, protesters gathered outside Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, calling for a boycott of the horror sequel in response to Melissa Barrera’s 2023 firing from the franchise. Roughly two dozen demonstrators positioned themselves around the lot waving Palestinian flags and holding signs reading “Paramount has a BLACKLIST of actors who criticize Israel” and “Cancel Paramount+.” According to reports, chants of “Paramount, Paramount, what do you say?” and “Palestine will live forever!” echoed near the premiere entrance.

The Firing That Sparked It

Source: @melissabarreram/INSTAGRAM Melissa Barrera was dropped from 'Scream 7' after sharing posts criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Barrera, who starred in 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI, was dropped from Scream 7 after sharing Instagram posts criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. In one post, she wrote, “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp.” In another, she wrote, “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.” Spyglass Media Group, producer of the franchise, responded at the time: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Source: MEGA Melissa Barrera said, ‘Silence is not an option for me.’

Barrera later said on Instagram, “First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.” She added, “Silence is not an option for me.” On premiere night, the actress appeared to acknowledge the demonstrators, writing on her Instagram Stories, “I see you” with a heart emoji.

Director Kevin Williamson Responds

Source: MEGA Director Kevin Williamson addressed the protests at the film premiere.

Director Kevin Williamson addressed the protests while walking the red carpet. “I saw them and my heart just sort of stopped,” Williamson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Look, we live in America. Everyone has a right to protest and everyone should be heard. And if you have your truth and if you want to stand up and be heard, you protest. That is your right in this country, and I stand by it. I support that 100 percent.” He also told Variety, “We live in a world where a lot of bad things are happening out there, and I think a lot of people want to be heard and they want to have their voice heard about the bad stuff that’s happening. My heart goes out to them. I don’t know if canceling Paramount+ is the way to do it. But I think people should listen to their inner self and do what feels good for them.”

A Franchise in Flux

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega also exited the film and said, ‘It didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time.’