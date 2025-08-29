'Scrubs' Revival: Plot, Returning Cast Members and More
When Did ABC Order the New Season of 'Scrubs'?
Fifteen years after Scrubs aired its most recent season in 2010, ABC issued a press release confirming it had officially given a straight-to-series order for the reboot.
Bill Lawrence, the creator of the original series, will serve as an executive producer on the revival.
"Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together," he said in a statement.
In October 2024, Lawrence revealed they had been talking about a reboot "a lot," explaining, "A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it's a calling."
"There's no cliché 'rich doctors playing golf' — that's not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things," the creator continued.
The confirmation came months after Variety reported in December 2024 that Lawrence was working on a new iteration of Scrubs.
What Will the 'Scrubs' Revival Be About?
Scrubs reboot will follow JD (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) as the "scrub in together for the first time in a long time," the upcoming season's logline reads.
It adds, "Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way."
Will the Original Cast Members Return for the 'Scrubs' Revival?
In addition to Braff and Faison, original cast member Sarah Chalke will also be back for the Scrubs revival.
More original cast members are expected to return, though ABC has not unveiled the final cast list.
"The idea of getting back together with my friends and doing like 10 or 12 episodes of maybe one or two seasons, and just laughing with everyone? That sounds like a dream," Braff told Variety ahead of the "Garden State" 20th anniversary concert in October 2024.
Who Will Be Involved Behind the Scenes of the 'Scrubs' Revival?
The three original stars will join Lawrence as executive producers along with Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Lawrence's Doozer Productions.
Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra will also serve as executive producers and showrunners.
When Will the 'Scrubs' Revival Be Released?
According to an ABC news release, Scrubs revival is included in the 2025-2026 broadcast TV season. The exact release date has not yet been confirmed.