'Scrubs' Revival: Plot, Returning Cast Members and More

'Scrubs' is finally returning for its 10th season, 15 years after the last episode aired.

Fifteen years after Scrubs aired its most recent season in 2010, ABC issued a press release confirming it had officially given a straight-to-series order for the reboot.

Bill Lawrence, the creator of the original series, will serve as an executive producer on the revival.

"Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together," he said in a statement.

In October 2024, Lawrence revealed they had been talking about a reboot "a lot," explaining, "A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it's a calling."

"There's no cliché 'rich doctors playing golf' — that's not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things," the creator continued.

The confirmation came months after Variety reported in December 2024 that Lawrence was working on a new iteration of Scrubs.