Seal Gushes Over His 'Talented' Kids Venturing Into Music — and the 'Solid' Advice He Gives Them
Seal is all about his kids — daughters Leni and Lou and sons Henry and Johan — carving their own path.
"My kids don't think I'm cool!" the singer, 61, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his role this year’s Mountain Dew Baja Blast Super Bowl commercial in which he created a parody of his iconic hit single "Kiss from a Rose." "That ship has sailed! They think I'm weird."
The artist, who was previously married to Heidi Klum, has had quite the career, as he's sold more than 20 million records worldwide and won four Grammys, three Brit Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.
As for whether his kids want to follow in his footsteps, he admits they're a bit hesitant. "We were just talking about this! My son Henry and my daughter Lou both have great voices, and it's tough as a dad because there's a stigma attached to it that they think, 'I don't want to do it because of dad,' which is nonsense! They should do it if it makes them happy and they love it!" he says.
"Lou's a very talented piano player, and she sings!" he gushes. "She's picking up the guitar again and Henry's got this great voice. It's a husky voice. It's just about getting him to understand I don't have exclusive rights on being a singer."
Though Seal is a seasoned vet in showbiz, he "doesn't give them advice on the music industry."
"But I do give them the benefit of my experience. I think with kids, the thing that one has to be really conscious about is not stopping them from making mistakes," he admits. "There are good mistakes and not so good mistakes, but you just kind of give them advice and you let them make their mistakes. The music industry is a very different industry from when I started, and they're looking at it with a different lens now. I give them the fundamental benefits of my experience. There's the song and then there's the voice — with a great song, sing it with your heart. No matter what is happening, write a great song, sing it with integrity — it will always have that same effect. The solid advice I give to anyone is write great songs."
Since Seal knows a thing or two about writing a hit song, it only made sense for him to partner with Mountain Dew for their Super Bowl commercial, which highlights the tropical lime flavor of Mountain Dew Baja Blast while sharing his hit song with the next generation.
In the 30-second spot, fans will be amped to see Seal — yes, as an actual seal — performing the song for Becky G and her crew.
"It feels great! I actually drink Mountain Dew, so it certainly feels authentic — especially in the way it was done, which is with humor!" he exclaims. "I'm all for anything that makes people laugh. Me as a Seal, I mean, it's an obvious cliché, but it does make people laugh. It makes my kids laugh, and it makes me laugh! I also love the taste of Mountain Dew Baja Blast, so it's a match made in heaven!"
In the commercial, Seal re-recorded "Kiss from a Rose" to "Kiss from a Lime," which made it even better. "My neighbor suggested re-recording it. He was looking forward to destroying my song!" he quips. "He rewrote the lyrics to it. He said, 'What do you think of this?' And I laughed. It's all done in great humor. As long as it makes people laugh, that's what matters," he adds. "Music and laughter are essential tools for survival."
Seal is also grateful that his hit tune has lasted this long. "If you were to ask any aspiring musician and recording artist who has dreamt about his music as a career and say, 'You can have a song that will withstand the test of time, will be globally known and make a difference in people's lives,' then that's amazing," he shares. "Here I am, 35 years after the song was released, pairing it with Mountain Dew Baja Blast in a commercial — with my head on a seal! It's fun!"
"I'm proud to be a part of it," he concludes. "It's given me the opportunity to sing this song in a funny way. Hopefully people think it is funny, and I get to have a seat at the Super Bowl — and have a blast with Mountain Dew!"