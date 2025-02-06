Seal Gushes Over His 'Talented' Kids Venturing Into Music — and the 'Solid' Advice He Gives Them

Though Seal is a seasoned vet in showbiz, he "doesn't give them advice on the music industry."

"But I do give them the benefit of my experience. I think with kids, the thing that one has to be really conscious about is not stopping them from making mistakes," he admits. "There are good mistakes and not so good mistakes, but you just kind of give them advice and you let them make their mistakes. The music industry is a very different industry from when I started, and they're looking at it with a different lens now. I give them the fundamental benefits of my experience. There's the song and then there's the voice — with a great song, sing it with your heart. No matter what is happening, write a great song, sing it with integrity — it will always have that same effect. The solid advice I give to anyone is write great songs."